New users who want to trade on NFL Week 8 games can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. The Chargers (0-6) will face the Rams (3-4) on Sunday, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. We're looking at prices for NFL predictions you can make on Sunday's game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades, and you're new to trading, check out our article on how prediction markets work.

Chargers vs. Rams Kalshi markets

Chargers to win: $0.27

Rams to win: $0.74

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Chargers to win: $0.27

The Chargers have been a mess in every phase of the game, with the offensive line banged up, quarterback Justin Herbert struggling and the defense looking lost at times. The Herbert-led offense is the lowest-scoring unit in the NFL, averaging just 15 points per game. The passing game is the league's fifth-worst, with the QB throwing for 190 yards per game and tossing eight interceptions compared to five TD passes. Herbert has managed to get out of trouble at times and has 168 rushing yards, and the Chargers have talent on both sides of the despite numerous injuries. Omarion Hampton leads the team with 289 rushing yards and three TDs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers winning in 27% of its simulations.

A Chargers victory is trading at $0.27 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 27% probability in the latest Chargers vs. Rams odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Rams to win: $0.74

There was talk of the Rams having a historic season, but it hasn't been playing out that way. Big acquisition Myles Garrett has been out with a knee injury as the team has dealt with injuries, poor special teams play and poor discipline at times during its 3-4 start, Still, aside from a surprising setback to Arizona, the Rams have lost to playoff-caliber teams. They cruised past the Raiders last week and still have the best offense in the league in terms of total yards (399.1 per game) but are scoring just 24.3 points per contest (11th). The unit remains dangerous behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, who leads the NFL in passing yards (1,989). The SportsLine model has the Rams winning in 73% of its simulations.

A Rams win is trading at $0.74 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.74 price equating to a 74% probability in the latest Chargers vs. Rams odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

As mentioned, Stafford is still running a potent offense, with players around him like receiver Puka Nacua (485 yards) and running backs Kyren Williams (492 yards) and Blake Corum (316). The Rams score almost 10 points more per game than their city rivals, and the defense allows 2.5 points fewer, with the Chargers allowing 25.2 points and the Rams at 22.7. The Rams have just 10 sacks so far, but Byron Young has 4.5 of those and will be after Herbert all day. The Chargers QB has been sacked 21 times and has had trouble getting the ball out of his hands quickly enough all season. The model's projected score has the Rams winning by 10 points and winning by more than 6.5 in 57% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, the Rams winning by 6.5 or more points is trading at $0.51. The Chargers losing by fewer than 6.5 or winning outright trades at $0.50 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

The Rams are fully capable of reaching this number themselves and have scored at least 34 twice this season. The teams combine to allow almost 48 points per game, and the Chargers have given up at least 22 in all six games. Herbert topped 200 passing yards for the third time this season in last week's loss to the Chiefs, while the Rams scored 28 points in the first half against Las Vegas before easing up late in the game. The model has the teams combining for almost 50 points, and they top 44.5 in 55% of its simulations.

The Chargers and Rams to combine to score 45 points or more is trading at $0.48 on Kalshi, and the game coming in at fewer than 44.5 is trading at $0.53. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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