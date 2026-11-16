Boy, oh boy, do we have a disaster on our hands Monday night. The Ravens and Chargers are squaring off in a game that would have been circled as elite just a few months ago and now looks like a complete stinker. That's thanks to both teams underwhelming massively in 2026. The Ravens, despite losing Lamar Jackson for the season, come into this game as 4.5-point favorites, thanks in large part because they traded for Jacoby Brissett at the trade deadline. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We are just over a week away from Thanksgiving, and the Chargers are still looking for their first win. It's kind of unfathomable how bad they've been this year, yet no one was traded at the deadline and no one's been fired yet. They feel very much stuck in purgatory. The Ravens, coached by Jim Harbaugh's old defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, are trying to salvage their season and chase down the rest of the AFC North, where they sit in last place.

The total for this game is 38.5, so yeah, it's going to be a scorcher. Let's try and find some winners anyway! Bet on Ravens vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Over 38.5

This doesn't feel fun! And we could absolutely see this become a meat grinder of a game where Derrick Henry is running 50 times and Justin Herbert is struggling to complete passes. But this total is SO low. We're not looking for an 80-point banger like we got in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. We just need 39 points! The Chargers should be treating this as a kitchen sink game, if only to get their first win of the season. And the Ravens should be doing the same, knowing their odds of making the postseason continue to slip with the Bengals surging and the Browns finding ways to win. The Ravens close the season with four divisional games, including two matchups against the Steelers. Declan Doyle should scheme some stuff up for Brissett to get the ball downfield to Zay Flowers here and the Ravens should drag the Chargers into a more exciting game than we were expecting.

Monday Night Football player props

Justice Hill Over 11.5 receiving yards (-113)

Hill was the "star" of the show during Week 9's prime-time loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night, and I think he'll be featured pretty heavily again here. The Ravens prefer to use Henry as their primary back, but they substitute Hill frequently depending on the game script. And while I think they'll probably be leading, I also believe they'll use Hill in the passing game quite a bit here to help take pressure off Brissett. This is a small number he can top on a single catch.

Justin Herbert Over 21.5 rushing yards (-106)

Again, this is a kitchen sink game for the Chargers. Which means Herbert has to do everything in his power to try and pick up a win. He's going to activate his legs and take off some when he gets pressured. I wouldn't be shocked if we saw a few designed runs too. This line just feels five yards too low for someone with his wheels. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Keaton Mitchell (+550)

We've got some BOMBS for anytime touchdown scorers today and I love the home run ability of Mitchell, coupled with the fact he's playing a revenge game in Baltimore against his old team. He's probably going to top out at seven carries or so and he won't see much red zone work, but he's got insane speed and can score from anywhere on the field if he gets open space.

Johnny Cuevas (+1000)

Suuuuuper duper deep shot here, but it's a fun number for a guy the Ravens have mixed in more and more. If they're throwing the ball a bunch, Cuevas will be in the mix and Brissett's attempts/completions numbers indicate we should see plenty of passes. Sprinkle him as the first touchdown scorer too if you're tailing this.