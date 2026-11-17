The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) for a Monday Night Football matchup to wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, and it's an opportunity for two struggling teams to attempt to turn things around. The Ravens have lost four in a row after a 4-1 start and traded for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett last week to install as their starter after losing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) to injuries. Meanwhile, the Chargers are off to a disastrous 0-8 start after 11-win seasons in each of Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons in charge. Baltimore is favored by 4.5 at home, and the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds list the over/under at 38.5 points. Ravens running back Derrick Henry is priced at +360 (risk $100 to win $360) to score 2+ touchdowns. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Chargers vs. Ravens 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF to reveal their Ravens vs. Chargers prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Ravens vs. Chargers betting preview

It's been a season of cascading quarterback issues for the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson missing several games with an ankle injury only to return and suffer a season-ending thumb injury on his first pass play. Tyler Huntley suffered a turf toe injury that landed him on injured reserve later in the same game, and undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano had a 28.9 QB rating in 39 pass attempts as a reliever in Week 8 and starter in Week 9. As a result, Baltimore went out and acquired Brissett in hopes of providing some stability at the position and to get back into the AFC North mix.

Things are even more dire for the Chargers, who are the last remaining winless team in the NFL this season. Los Angeles ranks last in the NFL in scoring this season and 28th in scoring defense, and quarterback Justin Herbert's 11 interceptions lead the league. However, the Chargers were surprisingly inactive at the NFL trade deadline, and the roster remains intact. They lead the league with 19 turnovers this season, though they do rank eighth in the NFL with 12 takeaways. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Chargers vs. Ravens picks, best bets

Ravens -4.5

Omarion Hampton Over 10.5 carries (-122)

Ravens -4.5

"The Ravens had extra rest following their primetime shellacking at the hands of Jacksonville. They will start a competent quarteback, trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett, instead of an injured undrafted free agent in Joe Fagnano," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The winless Chargers have yet to cover a spread, and they might have to start DJ Uiagalelei if Justin Herbert's finger injury is serious. Even if Herbert plays, I still like the Ravens to get to .500 and win by at least a touchdown." Bet on Ravens vs. Chargers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Omarion Hampton Over 10.5 carries

"It wasn't pretty, but at the end of the day, Omarion Hampton wound up cashing us out on our over 10.5 rush attempt prop, despite losing by three scores. We're now rewarded with the same line this week in a softer matchup against the Ravens," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Since Lamar Jackson went down with an injury (the first time), the Ravens have allowed 24.2 rushing attempts per game to running backs (would be the ninth-highest). I don't believe Jacoby Brissett's arrival will push the Ravens offense back to what it was with Jackson. Even if it's a repeat of last week, Hampton should once again lead this rushing attack -- I have him projected at 12-13 totes." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: