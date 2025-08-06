Since the Premier League was formed in 1992, only five clubs have won multiple championships. While both Manchester clubs have flexed their might throughout the history of the competition, Chelsea have been able to capture five Premier League crowns to establish themselves as one of the powerhouses of the league. The Blues have undergone substantial change over the last five years with ownership and managerial struggles, but the 2024-25 season showed a return to glory is closer than some might think.

Chelsea finished the campaign with five wins in their last six EPL matches, climbing up to fourth in the table. They dominated the UEFA Conference League, defeating Real Betis 4-1 in the final thanks to a second-half explosion. They upended a Paris Saint-Germain team coming off a historic treble in the Club World Cup final 3-0. Can Chelsea carry this momentum into the start of the 2025-26 EPL campaign?

Here's a look at Chelsea's EPL title and top-4 odds ahead of the new season.

Chelsea 2025-26 futures odds (via DraftKings)

To win Premier League title: +850

To finish in the top 4: -155

A big part of Chelsea's rise last season was English sensation Cole Palmer, who led the club with 15 goals and eight assists in EPL play. Palmer was also big in the Club World Cup final, scoring twice in the win over PSG. Here's a look at his top player futures entering the 2025-26 season.

Cole Palmer 2025-26 futures odds (via DraftKings)

Palmer to lead EPL in goals scored: +1800

Palmer to lead Chelsea in goals scored: +130

Palmer to win Player of the Year: +750

Palmer isn't the lone Chelsea attacker worth getting excited about. Nicolas Jackson returns after scoring 10 goals in last year's campaign, as does Argentina star Enzo Fernandez. Christopher Nkunku's first season at Chelsea was cut short by injuries, but the striker was phenomenal in 2024-25 with 15 goals in 48 matches across all competitions. That trio should continue doing big things this upcoming season.

Although the Blues got rid of Noni Madueke and Joao Felix in the transfer window, Brazilian youngster Joao Pedro is now in the fold after scoring 30 goals in 70 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea also brought in Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) and Jorrel Hato (Ajax) to complement a roster which was incredibly balanced over the final third of the year.

There are two ways to look at Chelsea's 2024-25 campaign. The Blues started off hot and were second in the table after 17 matches, even though they drew with Everton. They then lost five of their next nine matches, along with two draws. Skeptics will say Chelsea also finished only three points ahead of fifth-place Newcastle and had the same goal differential. Optimists will point to Chelsea having seven clean sheets in the final 12 matches while outscoring opponents 16-7. There was a victory over eventual league champions Liverpool, along with dominance against lesser teams in the UEFA Conference League. If it weren't for surprising draws against Brentford and Ipswich Town, Chelsea would've finished ahead of Manchester City.

Winning the Club World Cup over the summer gives the club a nice boost to go along with rare continuity. Enzo Maresca returns as manager, the longest the club has had the same manager since Thomas Tuchel. Maresca's winning percentage over his 64 matches rivals that of Antonio Conte, who won 2017 Premier League crown. The attacking core of Palmer, Jackson and Nkunku is also back with some good reinforcements in the transfer window. Although Chelsea are fourth in EPL title odds, well behind the top three of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, it's clear the gap is not that sizable on the pitch. Title hangovers, pressure of expectations and player decline are things those other clubs are dealing with, but Chelsea are not. Can they put it together for a full season and emerge in May with their sixth EPL crown?