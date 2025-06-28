Chelsea and Benfica link up in the Round of 16 in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. Chelsea placed second in Group D, tallying six points with two wins and one loss. In their previous outing, they easily beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0. Meanwhile, Benfica came out on top in Group C. They racked up seven total points after two victories and one draw. They defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 on June 24. The winner of this game moves on to play either Palmeiras or Botafogo (see those picks here).

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina is set for 4 p.m. ET. Chelsea are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Benfica vs. Chelsea odds, while Benfica are +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Chelsea are the -150 favorite to qualify for the next round.

Chelsea tacked on six total goals in the group stage. In the victory over Esperance Sportive de Tunis, they scored a group stage high three goals with 16 total shot attempts and seven shots on goal. They dominated possession, holding the ball 74.1% of the time. In addition to going into this game with momentum, players such as Palmer, Neto, Cucurella, Caicedo, Levi Colwill and Reece James are fresh, as they were rested in the last contest. On the other side, Benfica used their top players as they faced elimination if they fell to Bayern Munich.

Both teams to score (-195)

"Chelsea have been on an upward curve over the past year. They brought in Enzo Maresca as manager last summer, and he guided the club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last month," Green told SportsLine. "They carried a great deal of momentum into the Club World Cup, and they began their campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over LAFC. The players have struggled in the sweltering heat on the East Coast, and they lost 3-1 to Brazilian side Flamengo on Matchday 2. They bounced back with a 3-0 win against Tunisian champions Espérance Tunis, courtesy of goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Delap, and Tyrique George." Green added, "They [Benfica] have talented players in their ranks, especially veteran winger Ángel Di María and striker Vangelis Pavlidis."

