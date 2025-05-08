Chelsea will attempt to punch their ticket to the UEFA Europa Conference League final when they host Djurgarden on Thursday on Paramount+. The Blues, who are fifth in the English Premier League table, won the first leg of the competition, 4-1, in Stockholm on May 1. They are now unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, while Djurgarden have two wins and two draws in their last six games overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in Chelsea is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are the -700 favorites (risk $700 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Djurgarden odds, with Djurgarden as the +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +725, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can now get free with a 7-day trial.

Before locking in any Djurgarden vs. Chelsea picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's UECL and predictions for Chelsea vs. Djurgarden on Thursday:

Under 3.5 (-115)

The expert expects Chelsea is control the pace of play in the second leg and maintain their lead on aggregate, which could result in a low-scoring match.



"Chelsea lost 2-1 against Legia Warszawa at home in the second-leg quarterfinal tie after holding a three-goal aggregate lead," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect manager Enzo Maresca to have his team a bit more focused for this match, resulting in Under 3.5 goals being scored." DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Under on goals scored at -115 odds.

Jadon Sancho to score or assist (-135)

"Sancho is expected to be in the starting XI on Thursday, and he'll want to impress given the fact that he's played 45 or fewer minutes in each of his last four Premier League appearances," Sutton told SportsLine.



The English forward has tallied three assists during the quarterfinal round against Legia Warszawa and found the back of the net in the first leg against Djurgarden. He is listed at -140 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to score or assist in Thursday's match.