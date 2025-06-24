Chelsea will battle Esperance Sportive de Tunis in a Group D clash in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday. Both sides enter the match 1-0-1 with Chelsea coming off a 3-1 loss to Flamengo on Friday, while Tunis downed LAFC 1-0, eliminating the American club. Chelsea, who placed fourth in the English Premier League with 69 points, have a zero goal differential in the competition. ES Tunis, who won the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 with 66 points, have a minus-1 goal differential.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 9 p.m. ET. Chelsea are -350 favorites (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest ES Tunis vs. Chelsea odds, while Esperance de Tunis are +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. ES Tunis picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free). For more Club World Cup coverage, check out our Bayern Munich vs. Benfica picks.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for ES Tunis vs. Chelsea on Tuesday:

Both teams to score (+110)

Both teams to score in the first half (+425)

Both teams to score (+110)

BTTS has hit in two of Chelsea's last three matches across all competitions, while ES Tunis have scored in five of their past eight matches. Both sides got plenty of chances in their last Club World Cup matches and combined for nine shots on goal, and the expert believes they will push to find the back of the net on Tuesday.

Both teams to score is listed at -110 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Both teams to score in the first half (+425)

Chelsea have scored in the first half in each of their last two matches, while ES Tunis will look to find the net early as they try to stun the heavy favorites in an effort to advance in the competition.

"Tunis were projected by everyone to finish at the bottom of this group, and was a team that most said would be lucky to find a single goal in this competition," Eimer told SportsLine. "As we enter the final matchday of the group stage, ES Tunis are third on the table, with three points and a victory under their belt as they took down LAFC. Tunis striker Youcef Balaili found the goal to put them over LAFC, but even before that goal, the Tunisian team looked solid. They managed five shots on target against LAFC and three against Flamengo before that. Knowing they need a result against a strong Chelsea team, we can expect Tunis to push and play forward-facing footy in their possible final match."

BTTS in the first half is priced at +425 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where a bet of $5, you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly DraftKings promo code:

Want more soccer picks for Tuesday, June 24?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Chelsea vs. ES Tunis. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.