The stage is set for what should be a thrilling 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match between Fluminense and Chelsea. The Brazilian Serie A side has impressed as underdogs in this competition, pulling off upsets against Al Hilal and Inter Milan in the knockout round. They will now face an English Premier League squad that has dominated the competition, most recently topping Palmeiras 2-1.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Chelsea are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Fluminense vs. Chelsea odds, while Fluminense are +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Fluminense picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Fluminense vs. Chelsea on Tuesday:

Chelsea over 1.5 team total: (-120)

Chelsea to score in the first half: (-130)

Both teams to score: (-105)

Chelsea over 1.5 team total: (-120)

The Blues have scored two or more goals in four of five matches in this tournament. Pedro Neto has found the back of the net three times over that span, while Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez have helped Chelsea get onto the scoresheet.



This bet is listed at -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins with the latest FanDuel promo code.

Chelsea to score in the first half: (-130)

Eimer admits Fluminense have punched above their weight class in the Club World Cup and have impressed with solid defense and a sneaky counterattack. That being said, he believes Chelsea will have too much firepower for the Brazilian side to handle.



Chelsea to score in the first half is listed at -130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where a bet of $5 can get new users $150 in bonus bets instantly with this DraftKings promo code:

Both teams to score: (-105)

Chelsea have not been clean-sheeted in this tournament and were last held without a goal across all competitions on May 11 in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in EPL action. BTTS is priced at +100 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Want more soccer picks for Tuesday, July 8?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Chelsea vs. Fluminense. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.