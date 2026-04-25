Chelsea have been in a funk in the English Premier League with five straight losses, but they are still in contention for some hardware this season when they face Leeds United on Sunday, April 26, in the FA Cup semifinal. Chelsea took down Wrexham in the FA Cup quarterfinal round to reach this stage, while Leeds advanced after knocking out West Ham on penalties. Leeds are likely going to avoid relegation, but a win in the FA Cup could help them fortify their roster even more in the summer transfer window.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is set for 10 a.m. ET. Chelsea are +110 favorites on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Leeds odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Leeds are +240 underdogs. A draw is +260 and the total is 2.5 (Over -120, Under -105). Before you make your wagers for Sunday's FA Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Leeds, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering on the contest.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer was red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Chelsea vs. Leeds in Sunday's FA Cup semifinal.

Chelsea vs. Leeds FA Cup semifinal best bets

Leeds to qualify (+130): 1u

Leeds Over 1.5 team total (+175): 1u

Noah Okafor anytime goal scorer (+210): 0.5u

Another day, another Chelsea fade



I did an article for the EPL match between Brighton and Chelsea last week in which I discussed Chelsea's collapse in recent weeks. We took Brighton draw no bet and watched Brighton smack the Blues down 3-0. This means Chelsea have now failed to score in six of their last seven matches across all competitions. Since their loss to Brighton, the only thing that has changed for Chelsea was the sacking of yet another manager as Liam Rosenior was dismissed by the club. While we've talked about a "new manager bump" in the past for clubs after a manager sacking, I don't see that happening. I expect Chelsea, who are the favorites, to fail once again against a Leeds side in solid form.

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Leeds dominant in last two months

While Chelsea are coming into this match off the back of some truly horrific form, Leeds United are doing the opposite. The club has not lost in its last seven matches across all competitions, which saw it take points off Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Brentford. The team also scored twice against West Ham before winning in penalties in the quarterfinals to advance to this point.

Leeds' dominance in recent weeks has been largely because of their attack really stepping up. Players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Sean Longstaff have been finding increasingly better form as this team looks to survive their first year back in the league and possibly pick up some silverware along the way. I just can't in good conscience back Chelsea to do anything at this point until the club shows me otherwise. I'll gladly take Leeds to cause some damage to an already broken squad.