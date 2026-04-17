Chelsea are looking for a notable victory in another down season when they host Manchester United in an English Premier League match on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues (13-9-10) enter EPL Matchweek 33 in sixth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind third-place Man United. Chelsea have lost five of their past six matches in all competitions, with the only victory a 7-0 demolition of League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup two weeks ago. Man United (15-10-7) have two losses and a draw in their past five league matches but beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford back in September.

Kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are +125 favorites on the money line (wager $100 to win $125) in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester United odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Man United are +205 underdogs, a draw is priced at +260 and the total for match goals is 3.5 (Over +135, Under -170). Head over to see the latest SportsLine Projection Model picks for more on the Premier League and Chelsea vs. Manchester United, and be sure to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the match.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets, prop bets, and analysis for Chelsea vs. Manchester United on Saturday, April 18.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United best bets

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 Goals (-133, 1 unit)

Man United draw no bet (+128, 0.5 units)

Chelsea will try to get their faltering season back on track when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have slipped down to sixth in the Premier League table after enduring a terrible run of results. They have lost 1-0 to Newcastle, 3-0 to Everton and 3-0 to Manchester City in their last three league games.

Chelsea also suffered an 8-2 aggregate defeat to PSG in the Champions League, and the fans are furious. They've been protesting against the club's owner, BlueCo, and are planning another high-profile protest march before Saturday's game.

The atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge will be tense, and that could give Man United a great chance to claim a vital win.

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Crisis deepens for Chelsea

Chelsea's fans were accustomed to seeing their team win major trophies during Roman Abramovich's 19-year reign. The Russian oligarch transformed the club, bringing some of the world's best players -- and coaches -- to West London.

They won 21 trophies, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles and were always competitive. However, the UK government forced Abramovich to sell the club after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and results have gone south under the new owners.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table in the first season of BlueCo's reign, their worst finish since 1994. They were sixth the following season, and fourth last year, but they've regressed during the current campaign.

Manager Enzo Maresca left the club by mutual consent in January, and BlueCo brought in the inexperienced Liam Rosenior to replace him. Rosenior enjoyed a brief honeymoon period, but that now seems like a distant memory.

Chelsea have picked up just two wins, two draws and four defeats from their last eight league games. Only three teams -- Spurs, Burnley and Nottingham Forest, who are all battling relegation -- have a worse record in that time.

The Blues are still going strong in the FA Cup, but the heavy defeat to PSG in the Champions League didn't help Rosenior's cause. He is also dealing with issues off the pitch: Rosenior dropped vice captain Enzo Fernández after he said he would like to move to Real Madrid in the summer.

The manager seems out of his depth, the players want to abandon ship and the fans are apoplectic, so Chelsea are in a crisis right now.

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A recent wobble for resurgent Man United

Man United's owners are no strangers to crises. They've dealt with countless fan protests in recent years, as the fans have accused them of prioritizing profits and failing to invest in the squad.

They brought in highly-rated coach Ruben Amorim in a bid to turn things around, but that experiment proved disastrous. He was fired in January -- four days after Maresca left Chelsea -- following a run of just three wins from 11 games.

The Red Devils brought in Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, and the team improved significantly after he changed the formation. He earned six wins and a draw from his first seven games in charge, beating elite teams like Man City and Arsenal. United moved up to third in the Premier League table, well clear of Chelsea and Liverpool, and now have a great chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League. However, they have wobbled in recent weeks.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Newcastle, bounced back with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa, drew 2-2 with Bournemouth and then lost 2-1 at home to Leeds on Monday. Harry Maguire was sent off in the draw with Bournemouth, and fellow defender Lisandro Martínez was shown a red card against Leeds.

This lack of discipline could prove costly, as Man United will now be without arguably their two best defenders on Saturday. Matthijs de Ligt is injured, and with Maguire and Martínez suspended, Carrick may need to rely on youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the heart of the defense.

Chelsea haven't scored in their last three league games, but they should have enough quality in attack to breach this depleted Man U defense. However, the Blues are also dreadful in defense -- they haven't kept a clean sheet in the league since Jan. 17 -- so United should also score.

Both teams are low on confidence right now, and both managers are highly inexperienced, so this game could go either way. The sportsbooks make Chelsea the clear favorite, so there's more value in backing Man United.

The Red Devils have only lost four games on the road all season and Chelsea are winless in their last four home matches, so a bet on Man United draw no bet looks appealing.