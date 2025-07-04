Chelsea can punch their ticket to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals if they can defeat Palmeiras on Friday. The Blues enter the quarterfinal round with three wins in four Club World Cup matches, including a 4-1 victory against Benfica in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Palmeiras are undefeated in the competition after holding on for a 1-0 win against Botafogo their last time out.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 9 p.m. ET. Chelsea are +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Palmeiras vs. Chelsea odds, while Palmeiras are +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. The Blues are also -200 favorites to qualify for the next round. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Palmeiras picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Palmeiras vs. Chelsea on Friday:

1st Half Draw (+110)

Chelsea 90-minute money line (+105)

1st Half Draw (+110)

The expert notes that Chelsea scored all of their goals against Benfica in the second half, while Palmeiras have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Club World Cup matches. Sutton believes Chelsea's tendency to control possession will be cancelled out by the Brazilian side's sturdy defense, which could result in a low-scoring first half Philly on Friday.



Thus, Sutton likes the first half to end in a draw, which is priced at +105 at FanDuel. You can also get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins with the latest FanDuel promo code.

Chelsea 90-minute money line (+105)

"I do believe Chelsea have the talent advantage in this match, which will ultimately lead the Blues to victory in regulation," Sutton said. "Chelsea generated 22 total shots and controlled 67% of possession against Benfica, and I think they'll do enough in the attacking third to score one or two in the second half, cementing the English side's place in the semifinals."



Chelsea on the money line is priced at +105 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where a bet of $5 can get new users $150 in bonus bets instantly with this DraftKings promo code:

Want more soccer picks for Friday, July 4?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Chelsea vs. Palmeiras. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.