Chief Wallabee profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

A popular buzz horse entering the Kentucky Derby, Chief Wallabee ran well in the first leg of the Triple Crown, finishing fourth in just his fourth career start. This talented and lightly raced Bill Mott trainee runs as if he has a Grade 1 win in his future, and that victory could come on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes. Bet Chief Wallabee and the entire Belmont Stakes at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

3 Chief Wallabee (3-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Bill Mott Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Last race: Fourth in the Kentucky Derby by 3 lengths

Fourth in the Kentucky Derby by 3 lengths Career record: 4 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 1 third

4 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings: $466,600

$466,600 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 100 (Fountain of Youth)

100 (Fountain of Youth) Sire: Constitution

Below, we'll dig further into Chief Wallabee as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

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What to know about Chief Wallabee

His Kentucky Derby effort was better than it looks on paper. He was just 5 1/2 lengths off the early fast fractions that ended up setting up a pace meltdown. By contrast, winner Golden Tempo was 17 lengths off the lead and runner-up Renegade was 12 lengths off at that same point in the race.

And just as Chief Wallabee was about to split horses in the stretch, he got bumped, losing all chance at victory. Despite the hot pace and traffic trouble, he never quit, finishing fourth.

Since the Derby, Chief Wallabee has turned in a bullet five-furlong workout, suggesting the Derby has not taken anything out of him. Trackside observers at Saratoga this week say he has shown high energy.

For the Belmont Stakes, the pace scenario sets up much more favorably than the Kentucky Derby's did. There is no confirmed frontrunner in the Belmont. In fact, the horse who has the best early pace figures, Powershift, has never been on the lead in his career but will probably find himself there on Saturday. Chief Wallabee is drawn just to the outside of Powershift, which means Chief Wallabee could get a perfect trip stalking a moderate pace. Look for him to pounce on Powershift at the top of the stretch and get the jump on the closers like Renegade and Golden Tempo.

Chief Wallabee is listed as the 3-1 second choice on the morning line, but there's a chance that Golden Tempo can take more money than anticipated because of his Derby win and trainer Cherie DeVaux's story and overtake Chief Wallabee as the second choice at DK Horse and 1/ST BET when the horses leave the starting gate.

Post draw analysis

The No. 3 post should be perfect for Chief Wallabee, who should be able to get an ideal stalking trip while not losing too much ground. With him just outside expected pacesetter Powershift, expect jockey Junior Alvarado to park Chief Wallabee on the hip of Powershift through the first half mile.