The NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader concludes with arguably the league's two best quarterbacks going head-to-head when Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs into New York to take on Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. The Bills (9-1) will host the Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo has won six straight games, most recently defeating the Dolphins, 26-9, last week, while the Chiefs are coming off their third straight game with at least 34 points. We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Bills vs. Chiefs picks. All Chiefs vs. Bills odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Bills betting odds (via DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Bills money line: Bills -162, Chiefs +136 Chiefs vs. Bills Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -107, Under -112) Chiefs vs. Bills spread: Bills -3

Chiefs vs. Bills betting preview

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is a matchup that never gets old. Their win-loss results against one another significantly differ based on whether it's a regular-season or playoff game. Allen's Bills and Mahomes' Chiefs are 5-5 all-time against one another with the two starting at quarterback; however, the Bills are 5-1 during the regular season and 0-4 in the playoffs. The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 28-21, in Buffalo in Week 9 last year. Thanksgiving will mark seven straight years of the Bills and Chiefs playing each other during the regular season.

Buffalo (9-1) has the best record in the AFC and is tied with the 49ers for the NFL's best mark. The Bills have the No. 2 scoring offense (31.3 ppg) and No. 9 scoring defense (20.8 ppg allowed). The Bills have won six straight games, including the last four by at least 17 points, behind Allen having another MVP-caliber season.

Kansas City (8-2) has won three straight games with dominant offensive performances in each of them. The Chiefs have scored at least 34 points in three straight games, and Mahomes has 672 passing yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions over his last two games. The Chiefs were without Kenneth Walker III (groin) in those games, but the two-time NFL MVP showcased that he still has the ability to take over a game. Kansas City ranks seventh in scoring offense (27.1 ppg) and second in scoring defense (16.3 ppg) this season. The Bills are 8-2 against the spread this season, and the Chiefs are 6-4 ATS. Spend $5+ on Chiefs vs. Bills in Week 12 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Chiefs vs. Bills picks, prediction

Bills (-3)

This is the regular season after all, and that's when Josh Allen and the Bills are at their best against the Chiefs. Allen is 5-1 during the regular season against Mahomes' Chiefs, including wins in five straight. The Bills are 4-1 overall and ATS at home this season, and the Chiefs are 2-3 ATS on the road this year. The Bills are averaging 30.6 ppg at home this season, and the scoring isn't all due to Allen. James Cook is second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,060) and fifth in yards per carry (5.1). He rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown last week against the Dolphins after back-to-back games with more than 100 rushing yards. He rushed for 114 yards against the Chiefs last season. The Chiefs are 8-2 overall, but just 1-2 against teams currently with a winning record. The model projects the Bills to cover in 50% of simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Josh Downs, Chiefs, Over 3.5 total receptions

"Josh Downs has had a limited role in his first two games in Kansas City, playing 11 then 17 snaps. But he's still managed four catches on five targets in both games, and his usage should continue to rise," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "His reception total was depressed in Indianapolis due to poor QB play, but that's no longer an issue with Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level over the last four weeks. The Bills pass defense has looked great in that stretch but saw three backup QBs who could not move the ball in Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz and Kyle McCord, while the Jets game showed that issues could still remain against good competition. I'd play Over 3.5 up to -130." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible gaming

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