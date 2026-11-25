The top seed in the AFC will be up for grabs when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Buffalo Bills in a key matchup between division leaders on Thanksgiving night. Kansas City is coming off a 34-7 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while the Buffalo Bills stopped the Miami Dolphins 26-9 in Week 11. The Chiefs (8-2), who are tied with Denver for first place in the AFC West, are 6-1 in the conference and 3-2 on the road in 2026. The Bills (9-1), who lead the AFC East, are 6-1 in the conference and 4-1 on their home field this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds have Buffalo as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Bills picks, be sure to see the Chiefs vs. Bills predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chiefs vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Bills spread Bills -3 Chiefs vs. Bills over/under 47 points Chiefs vs. Bills money line Bills -151, Chiefs +128 Chiefs vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Bills streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Chiefs vs. Bills predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Chiefs vs. Bills, the model is going Over 47 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last nine head-to-head meetings, including three of the last four. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Kansas City games, and in four of the last seven Buffalo games when the line is over 48. It is also 2-0 in Bills games when they are going against a team averaging over 25 points per game.

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The SportsLine model projects Mahomes to throw for more than 235 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, is projected to throw for 230 yards and two scores. He also is projected to rush for more than 25 yards and one touchdown.

The model projects 52 combined points as the Over has all the value. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Bills picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Chiefs vs. Bills, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Bills spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.