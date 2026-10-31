An AFC West rematch with major division implications highlights an NFL Week 8 slate as Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS and Paramount+. Kansas City battered Denver 31-10 in Week 1. Fast-forward to now, and the Chiefs (5-1) and Broncos (5-2) are both in solid shape. KC is coming off its first loss, a 20-3 setback at Seattle, while Denver has won three in a row. The Broncos have won the last three meetings on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds have Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks or 2026 NFL Week 8 predictions, be sure to see the Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chiefs vs. Broncos. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Broncos spread Chiefs -1.5 Chiefs vs. Broncos over/under 40.5 points Chiefs vs. Broncos money line Chiefs -118, Broncos -102 Chiefs vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Broncos streaming Paramount+

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Top Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Broncos vs. Chiefs, the model is going Under 40.5 points at betting apps. The Under has been the play for most games involving these teams. It's 5-2 in Broncos games and 4-2 when the Chiefs play.

The Chiefs have limited half their opponents, holding three of six to 10 points or less. The Broncos rank in the bottom-10 in both rushing and passing. On the flip side, Denver has held its last three foes to between 14 and 17 points, all victories. The Chiefs' high-powered offense is led by RB Kenneth Walker III (701 rushing yards), and the Broncos prefer a run-first approach.

With both teams looking to limit possessions, the model projects 40 combined points as the Under has value 55% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Broncos picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Chiefs vs. Broncos, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.