The last chance to make a Week 1 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West clash at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver took control of the division last year, and have now won four of the past five against Kansas City. The Chiefs, however, had won the prior 16 head-to-head matchups, so there's a lot to consider for MNF same-game parlays with NFL props, spread picks and over/under all on the board. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Patrick Mahomes' over/under for passing yardage is 225.5, while Bo Nix's is 227.5. Both teams made an offseason splash to get their quarterbacks a new weapon, and Jaylen Waddle's over/under for receptions is 4.5 for Denver and Kenneth Walker III's rushing line is 59.5 yards. Before locking in any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Chiefs vs. Broncos prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Chiefs vs. Broncos on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Denver vs. Kansas City here.

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Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Chiefs vs. Broncos and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Travis Kelce goes Over 3.5 receptions (-148). Kelce has seen a clear drop in most of his key numbers in recent years, but he still averaged around 4.5 receptions per game last year. He saved some of his best performances for Denver as well.

He had a combined 14 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos last year. You'd have to go back to 2021 to find a game where he caught fewer than four passes against Denver. With a premier secondary making deep passes tough to come by, teams frequently targeted tight ends last year when playing the Broncos, so SportsLine AI is projecting Kelce to clear four receptions in this primetime spot. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Broncos vs. Chiefs SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has three NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including saying that one player prop line is about 45 yars off. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Monday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Monday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.