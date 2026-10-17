The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get into the win column for the first time this season when they battle the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in a key AFC West matchup on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is coming off a 23-17 loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, while Kansas City is coming off its bye following a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4. The Chargers (0-5), off to their worst start since 2000 when they were 0-11, are 0-3 against AFC foes. The Chiefs (4-0), who missed the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds have Kansas City as a 7.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the Chargers vs. Chiefs predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chargers vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Chiefs spread Chiefs -7.5 Chargers vs. Chiefs over/under 41.5 points Chargers vs. Chiefs money line Chiefs -391, Chargers +340 Chargers vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Chargers vs. Chiefs streaming Paramount+

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Top Chargers vs. Chiefs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Chargers vs. Chiefs, the model is going Over 41.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of Kansas City's last three games. The Over is also 1-0 on Los Angeles road games against teams allowing fewer than 21 points per game.

The Chargers are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. In five games, he has completed 59.4% of his passes for 937 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In four games, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

The model projects 46 combined points as the Over clears 61% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chargers vs. Chiefs picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Chargers vs. Chiefs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.