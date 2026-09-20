The Kansas City Chiefs will look to make it two primetime wins in a row when they battle the Indianapolis Colts on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 2. Kansas City opened the regular season with a 31-10 thrashing of the Denver Broncos on Monday night, while Indianapolis dropped a 41-23 decision to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. The Colts (0-1), who finished third in the AFC South at 8-9 a year ago, have lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season. The Chiefs (1-0), who finished third in the AFC West at 6-11, are looking to reach the postseason for the 11th time in 12 years. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The latest Chiefs vs. Colts odds have Kansas City as 6-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Under is a league-best 14-4 for the Chiefs since the start of last season. Before making any Colts vs. Chiefs picks or 2026 NFL Week 2 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Colts vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Chiefs spread Kansas City -6 Colts vs. Chiefs over/under 46.5 points Colts vs. Chiefs money line Kansas City -271, Indianapolis +220 Colts vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Colts vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Colts vs. Chiefs, the model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the last five Indianapolis games. Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones will look to improve on last week's performance, his first since returning from a torn right Achilles tendon sustained in Week 14 last year. In the loss to the Ravens, Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Running back Jonathan Taylor carried 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also returned from a leg injury and was nimble enough to throw for 184 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also carried seven times for 23 yards and one touchdown. The model projects 49 combined points, giving value to the Over in 54% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colts vs. Chiefs, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.