The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Indianapolis Colts on 'Sunday Night Football', allowing you to end the day with an SNF same-game parlay on two AFC hopefuls. Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones both had season-ending injuries last year but are back in action and will be sought after in NFL props and a 'Sunday Night Football' SGP. They're surrounded by high-quality skill players like Kenneth Walker III, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce and Tyler Warren. The latest NFL player prop odds have Warren and Rashee Rice sharing the receptions bar of 4.5. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Meanwhile, you can make prop bets on Kelce's receptions O/U of 3.5, which he shares alongside Xavier Worthy and Josh Downs. In addition to props, one could also include SNF bets on the spread, total or money line within a Chiefs vs. Colts same-game parlay as Kansas City looks for a similar result to its three-point victory over Indy last November. Before locking in any Colts vs. Chiefs picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Chiefs vs. Colts prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Chiefs vs. Colts on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Indianapolis vs. Kansas City here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Chiefs vs. Colts and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Patrick Mahomes goes Over 221.5 passing yards (-114). The two-time NFL MVP has played Indy three times -- including last season -- and had at least 262 passing yards in each. His career average of 311.7 passing yards versus the Colts is his fifth highest versus any team (min. three games). While he was a little rusty in coming off injury in Week 1, he clearly found his rhythm as the game progressed as he completed 12 of his last 14 passes.

The Colts defense should also help Mahomes hit the Over considering it allowed Lamar Jackson to go off for 324 passing yards -- his most in nearly two years -- in Week 1. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks that Indianapolis has faced have gone over 221.5 passing yards, with the one exception being when C.J. Stroud played just one half in Week 18 of last year. Mahomes is forecasted to have 265.8 passing yards in a 5-star NFL prop pick. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Colts vs. Chiefs SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 10 NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including a pair of 5-star props. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Chiefs vs. Colts predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.