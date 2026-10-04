The Las Vegas Raiders have jumped out to an unexpected 3-0 record, but they'll have their biggest test of the season thus far when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town in Week 4 of the NFL season. Las Vegas was widely pegged to be a bottom-feeder but has dispatched the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints. But with Patrick Mahomes healthy and Kenneth Walker III adding a new dynamic to the Kansas City offense, the Chiefs will be major threats to end that unbeaten run. Kansas City is a 4.5-road favorite and the over-under is 47.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Bet $5+ on Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We'll look at the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, along with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, before highlighting our best bets for the contest. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Raiders betting odds (via DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Chiefs -215, Raiders +180 Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 47.5 Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Chiefs -4.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders betting preview

Kirk Cousins was ostensibly brought in just to keep the seat warm for first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. But the veteran quarterback seems to still have some gas in the tank as he enters the weekend tied for the lead in touchdown passes with nine. His resurgence is part of what's powered the Raiders to a 3-0 record and Las Vegas can make a major statement with the Chiefs in town.

Of course, detractors could say that the schedule is also part of what's helped the Raiders get to 3-0. The Dolphins are, respectfully, putrid, and the Chargers are mired in dysfunction. The Saints are friskier than expected but are not likely to be true contenders. Needless to say, the Chiefs will be a serious step up in quality.

The Kansas City offense is humming with the addition of Walker to the backfield. He enters the weekend leading the NFL in rushing yards and yards per game. The burden is no longer entirely on Mahomes to make things happen -- not that the future Hall of Famer has any trouble with that. It's relatively safe to assume the Raiders won't have the eighth-best scoring defense in the league when the game is over. Wager on NFL Week 4 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, prediction

Chiefs -4.5

The Raiders simply haven't been tested like this, with all due respect to Tyler Shough and his breakout season. Andy Reid's team has never had any trouble going on the road and getting the job done, and there's little reason to expect anything different here. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Chiefs covering at a 55% rate in a 28-21 victory. Bet $5+ on Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets: