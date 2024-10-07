Who will find the end zone for New Orleans and Kansas City?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Chiefs enter Week 5 as one of two unbeaten teams. The defending Super Bowl champions have started 4-0 with a series of narrow victories.

Meanwhile, New Orleans (2-2) comes into Arrowhead Stadium on a two-game losing streak. The Saints came out of the gates with an explosive offense against Tampa Bay and Dallas. But against Philadelphia and Atlanta, they held fourth-quarter leads that slipped away.

Below, you will find five of our best prop bets that are available to make at the best online sportsbooks.

Travis Kelce first TD scorer (+800, FanDuel)

Is the Chiefs future Hall of Famer coming out of hibernation? Through three games, Kelce had eight catches and totaled 69 yards. With Rashee Rice officially on the IR, Patrick Mahomes needs receivers he can trust. Who better than his longtime tight end?

Last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the 35-year-old showed he might be trending toward his former self. He had a season-high seven grabs for 89 yards. Including a 38-yard pass from Mahomes which landed perfectly in Kelce’s hands on an out-and-up route.

Without one of Kansas City’s prime targets, it opens up the possibility that Kelce will be targeted more, especially in the early going.

A $20 winning wager at FanDuel Sportsbook at +800 odds would result in a $180 payout.

Xavier Worthy anytime TD, Kansas City Chiefs win (+218, FanDuel)

Perhaps the rookie will fill the void? Worthy’s debut on opening night against the Ravens gave reason to believe his speed would be a season-long problem for opposing secondaries. The first-round pick from Texas burned Baltimore for two touchdowns.

His latest came on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as he connected with Mahomes for a 54-yard score as part of a 73-yard performance.

Monday could lead to a return trip. As Worthy moves up the hierarchy of the Kansas City receiving corps, the likelihood of him seeing targets or handoffs goes up as well.

New Orleans has the seventh-fewest rushing yards allowed and is first in the league in red zone defense. The Chiefs’ ground game has been subdued with the loss of Isiah Pacheco, still sidelined with a fractured fibula.

Any trips KC’s offense makes inside the Saints’ 20-yard line might lead to a running back being a primary option. This is reason enough for coach Andy Reid to utilize Worthy near the end zone as part of a winning formula.

A $20 winning wager made at DraftKings Sportsbook at +218 yields a $63.60 payout.

Alvin Kamara two TDs (+600, FanDuel)

As for Saints scoring options, the Derek Carr-led offense spread the wealth during its 91-point output over the first two games.

Five different New Orleans players recorded touchdowns in the Week 1 rout of the Panthers. Kamara accounted for a bulk of the TDs in Week 2 against the Cowboys, scoring three times.

With news that Taysom Hill won’t play due to fractured ribs, that creates an even bigger scoring opportunity for Kamara.

The eighth-year back, who is dealing with a rib injury, enters this week leading the NFL with 536 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on the ground. He has at least 77 yards rushing in each of the four games and is averaging 4.5 per carry.

A $20 winning wager at +600 odds would bring back a $140 payout.

Saints lead at halftime, Chiefs win game (+700, BetRivers)

The Chiefs’ early-season pattern of close games features another common thread — trailing after two quarters. Kansas City has been behind at the half in each of its last three contests, down six at home to Cincinnati, one point on the road in Atlanta, and three against the Chargers.

There’s zero panic, with many of the players having gone through multiple postseason and Super Bowl runs. The Saints have the capability of jumping out to a lead. New Orleans’ offense will look to establish the run to open it up for a big play — perhaps for Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed – that can set up points in the early going.

Nonetheless, Kansas City makes a habit of finding ways to get wins, whether by touchdown, field goal or less. Conversely, the Saints have let late leads slip away.

A $20 successful wager made at BetRivers Sportsbook at +700 odds returns a $160 payout.

Saints to not record a sack (+500, DraftKings)

In both personnel and performance, the Chiefs don’t have the high-powered offense we’re accustomed to seeing. In fact, their point total has declined from week to week. The 27 tallied in the thrilling Week 1 victory over Baltimore is their high-water mark for the year so far. Since then, it’s been 26, 22 and 17.

Despite that, and being middle-of-the-road in terms of yards per game, this is a group that controls the clock, takes care of the ball, and does not permit sacks. Mahomes has been taken down just seven times so far in 2024. Another thing going in their favor is the line is relatively healthy compared to the rest of the offense.

A defense has yet to reach double-digit fantasy points against them. Protecting their quarterback well has been a primary reason for that.