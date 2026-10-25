The Seattle Seahawks will try to bounce back from their third close loss of the season when they face the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Seattle is the defending Super Bowl champion, but has lost three games by a field goal or less. Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 heading into this matchup, including a 22-6 win over the Chargers last week. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds, Seattle is favored by 3 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Chiefs vs. Seahawks prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs betting preview

Seattle has already lost three games this season, falling to Denver last week on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks have lost all three of those games by three points or fewer. Kansas City is off to a 5-0 start after a disappointing 2025 campaign, and it has taken down consecutive AFC West rivals in the Raiders and Chargers.

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker, who previously played for the Seahawks, had 128 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chargers. Walker leads the NFL in rushing, averaging 133 yards per game with eight total touchdowns. Seattle is a 2.5-point home favorite in the Seahawks vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under is 42.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, best bets

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Cooper Kupp Over 24.5 receiving yards (-113)

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

"Seattle got extra rest following its two-game skid vs. San Francisco and Denver," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Seahawks, who dominated the Broncos in the box score, should get a boost from the expected return of Zach Charbonnet. That should ease the pressure on Sam Darnold. Kansas City enters 5-0 but has played an easy schedule." Bet on Chiefs vs. Seahawks at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Cooper Kupp Over 24.5 receiving yards (-113)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has easily been Seattle's top target in the passing game, but Cooper Kupp has been the second option with 16 receptions for 179 yards. Kupp is averaging more than 11 yards per catch and is coming off his best game of the season, hauling in five receptions for 50 yards. This is expected to be a close game, giving Kupp plenty of opportunities. SportsLine's model has Kupp finishing with 33 receiving yards in its latest simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: