The Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay unbeaten on the season when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on 'Sunday Night Football.' Kansas City is coming off a 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, while Seattle dropped a 17-14 overtime decision at Denver on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Chiefs (5-0), who lead the AFC West, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Seahawks (3-3), who have lost two in a row, are second in the NFC West and are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. RB Zach Charbonnet has been activated off the PUP list but will not suit up for this game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. Kansas City leads the all-time series 34-19 and have won four of the last five meetings, but this will be the Chiefs' first visit to Seattle since 2018. The latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds have Seattle as a 3-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chiefs vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 Chiefs vs. Seahawks over/under 42.5 points Chiefs vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -148, Chiefs +130 Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Chiefs vs. Seahawks, the model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the last five head-to-head matchups, including the teams combining for 69 points in their last meeting at Seattle in 2018. It has also hit in three of the last four Seattle games. The Over is 1-0 in Kansas City games against teams allowing 21 or more points. The Chiefs have the fifth-highest scoring offense in the league, averaging 28 points per game, while the Seahawks have the 13th-best scoring offense, averaging 24.7.

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In five games, he is completing 66.5% of his passes for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. Quarterback Sam Darnold helps power the Seattle attack. In five games, he is completing 60.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times.

The model projects 46 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Chiefs vs. Seahawks, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.