Missouri sports betting is set to go live on Dec. 1, 2025, meaning sports fans in the state can officially place wagers at top sportsbooks on that day. Users can pre-register accounts at sportsbooks and make deposits but cannot officially make bets until Dec. 1. One team Missouri sports bettors will be targeting is the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made the Super Bowl five times in the last six seasons and won the championship three times.

The Chiefs have been struggling this year relative to their previous campaigns, sitting at 5-5 heading into Week 12's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have been resurgent with Daniel Jones under center. Running back Jonathan Taylor and a revamped defense have fueled the surge for Indianapolis, while the Chiefs have not been able to get into gear against top opponents. Week 12's result will have a big impact on Kansas City's Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks and Missouri bettors will have the benefit of knowing that outcome before wagering in this market.

Entering Week 12, the Chiefs are anywhere from +850 (BetMGM) to +1050 (Caesars) to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City was 11-0 in one-score games during the regular season a year ago en route to a 15-2 record, which was clearly not going to be sustainable. When you factor in natural decline for some of the Chiefs' top players and a shift away from Patrick Mahomes airing the ball out 50 times a game, there's bound to be an impact on the team's record. Still, sportsbooks are pricing the Chiefs highly in the Super Bowl market despite the team sitting in ninth in the AFC standings heading into Week 12.

Missouri bettors have the benefit of a few more weeks of data before entering this futures market. Either the Chiefs win the next few games and improve their odds, or they drop one or both games and fall further. It's hard to bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid, but eventually even sportsbooks will start fading the Chiefs if the results stack up against them. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest SportsLine consensus odds for Week 12, and the model backs the Chiefs to cover in 59% of simulations.