The biggest game of Week 9 has the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills in a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game and a rematch of last year's title game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three in a row and are now among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, while the Bills rebounded from an upset loss to the Falcons by walloping the Panthers 40-9. Which NFL player props should you consider before this marquee matchup kicks off on CBS and Paramount+? We've selected three plays, including an anytime touchdown scorer prop.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Chiefs-Bills game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Top Chiefs at Bills props:

Josh Allen Over 41.5 rushing yards

The Chiefs have the third-best pass defense in the league (the Bills are second), so much of Buffalo's offense will need to come on the ground. Thankfully, the Bills have both a dynamic running back in James Cook and a quarterback who can scamper in Allen. The reigning MVP has hit his rushing Over in three of his last five games and will look to gash Kansas City whenever possible. The SportsLine model projects a whopping 58.1 rushing yards for Allen.

Khalil Shakir Over 50.5 receiving yards

Shakir has cleared his receiving yardage total in four of his last five home games. While the Chiefs are good at defending the pass, Shakir is good for a few explosive plays per game, meaning he could clear this line with just a few catches. The SportsLine model has a rosy outlook, projecting him for 65.6 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer

This is one of those anytime TD plays you can just feel in your gut. Bills-Chiefs games are frequently wild and wooly affairs, and Kelce is all about those sorts of contests with millions of fans watching. The star tight end is clearly nearing the end of the line, but he still shows up for these games, and Mahomes knows he can use Kelce as a security blanket. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy healthy, the Buffalo defense suddenly has plenty to handle in the passing game -- exactly what can allow Kelce to slip into the end zone.