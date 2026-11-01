A rematch of a game from Week 1 will take place in NFL Week 8 when the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their first loss of the season, visit the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are still at the top of the AFC West, but the Broncos, who won 14 games and were the AFC's No. 1 seed a year ago, have won three straight and five of their past six since losing in Week 1. We'll go through everything bettors need to know for Sunday's game, looking at odds from DraftKings Sportsbook -- where K.C. is favored by 1.5 points -- and forecasts from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting odds (via DraftKings)

Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Chiefs -112, Broncos -108 Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under: 41.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview

Boosted by the arrival of Kenneth Walker III and one of the league's best defenses, it seemed like the Chiefs were going to once again cruise to a division title one season after a 6-11 campaign. That dream quickly faded after a Week 7 matchup with the defending champions Seattle Seahawks in a game where Kansas City not only failed to score a touchdown, but failed to snap the ball in the red zone. This is the first instance of the Chiefs being unable to enter the red zone under Patrick Mahomes, and the quarterback has not been as consistent as his numbers might suggest. He's completed less than 60% of his throws in three games, and he has not thrown a touchdown pass in the last two contests. There could still be some lingering effects from his ACL injury, but at this point, Mahomes needs to rediscover his MVP self for the Chiefs to truly be a threat.

Denver looked like a one-year wonder in Week 1, failing to bottle up Walker in a 31-10 defeat. The Broncos enter Week 8 looking much better, having won three games in a row. Bo Nix might not be lighting things up on the stat sheet, but the quarterback should have more confidence after going four straight games without throwing an interception. Denver's defense has also gotten better, giving up just 15.7 points per game over the last three games. One of those wins came against the Seahawks in overtime. Spend $5+ on Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 8 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Chiefs vs. Broncos picks, prediction

Under 41.5

The SportsLine model likes Denver on the money line as the Broncos win in 50% of simulations as a consensus even-money odds, but I like the Under on 40.5 points. The Under hits in 55% of simulations. Kansas City's defense is second in points allowed per game and Denver has been great on that side of the ball over the last three weeks. Add in the inconsistent play from both quarterbacks and familiarity between rivals and you have the makings for a low-scoring rock fight. Wager on Chiefs-Broncos and more NFL Week 8 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: