Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 4: Odds, predictions and best bets
Get the latest betting odds and best bets for the Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season
|WHO
|Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)
|WHEN
|Sunday, September 29 at 4:25 P.M. ET
|WHERE
|SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, California
|HOW
|CBS
NFL fans and bettors were excited about the Los Angeles Chargers’ potential heading into the season. Jim Harbaugh returned to California to become the new head coach, and the team cut ties with aging veterans such as Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. The changes were expected to inject new life into the sputtering franchise that rarely played up to its potential over the last few years.
The moves paid off early, with the Chargers starting off 2-0, with dominant wins over the lower-ranked Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. However, the Chargers’ offense sputtered in Week 3 following a spat of in-game injuries, which led to a lowly offensive performance and to defeat on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Herbert reaggravated an ankle injury, going down after just 36 snaps. The Chargers also lost veteran tackle Rashawn Slater and their highly touted rookie tackle Joe Alt. On top of the offensive injury woes, the team’s star pass rusher Joey Bosa suffered an arm injury that has his status for Week 4 unclear.
The health of Justin Herbert will be the key variable for betting markets heading into the Chargers’ Week 4 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. That said, regardless of which quarterback helms the offense, they are likely to be without their two top tackles. The injury woes make an already tough matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs even more daunting.
Kansas City comes in relatively healthy and having already notched three wins against marquee opponents. Mahomes and company defeated the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener before holding on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3. Their momentum and the Chargers’ health issues has the Chiefs heavily favored at top sportsbooks to notch their fourth win of the 2024 season this Sunday in Los Angeles.
Here are current betting odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers at several of the leading sportsbooks. The odds are subject to change throughout the week, but they are up to date with the latest publishing of this article.
Odds below are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Spread
|-7.5 (-110)
|+7.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|-360
|+290
|Total
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
Why to bet on the Chargers
The market has Los Angeles priced as 7.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs on Sunday. That is a large spread, but it largely reflects the uncertainty surrounding Justin Herbert’s status. If Herbert is a go on Sunday, the line should move to around 7, or even 6.5. On the other hand, if it become clear that Herbert’s ankle injury is too severe for him to play, this number should move to 8, or 8.5. It leaves a dilemma for bettors because there is certainly value to be found if you can accurately predict the quarterback’s chances of playing, but that does come with the downside of being on the wrong side of the closing line.
The fact that the price is 7.5 right now is important. Seven is a key number in point spreads because one touchdown plus an extra point separates teams far more often than most other numbers. The same is true for three points since games come down to a three-point separation far more often than numbers such as two or four.
The downside of taking a chance on the Chargers itself may not even be that large. Herbert’s injury is a reaggravation of one he suffered against the Raiders in Week 2. Herbert played through the injury and finished that game but could not make it through the Chargers’ entire Week 3 matchup. However, Herbert did try to give it a go, and he has been resilient in the face of injury throughout his career, playing in several games when the “questionable” tag was on him throughout the week.
Why to bet on the Chiefs
NFL bettors can find a surfeit of reasons why the Chiefs are the team to back, starting with their back-to-back Super Bowls and a playoff record that has not missed the AFC conference championship game since 2017.
Many fans and analysts thought that the Chiefs might finally slow down a bit in 2024. Travis Kelce is a year older, and the team’s identity is changing without his constant presence as a threat on every play. Yet, the Chiefs have proved everyone wrong once again, finding a new consistent receiver between the seams in Rashee Rice, and integrating the big-play ability of rookie wideout Xavier Worthy.
The scary thing is that the Chiefs often start slow and save a lot of their “tricks” for a postseason Super Bowl run. If their 3-0 start in 2024 against three solid opponents went down without using all the Chiefs’ have in their arsenal, this season could be scary for their opponents.
Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers may be one where the Chiefs do unleash even more offensive firepower. The game is their first in the division and would help cement a strong start to the year as they look to take down yet another AFC West title. The Chiefs could really be looking to take care of business, and that would give them a strong shot to cover the 7.5 points, or more if Herbert stays on the sidelines.
Best bet for Chiefs vs. Chargers: Chargers +0.5 Points, 1st Quarter Spread (-112, DraftKings)
The less time that comes off the clock, the more variance there is in a bet. Quarter bets introduce more variance than halftime bets, and much more than full-game bets. This happens because over the course of 60 minutes the true talent of both teams is more likely to play out.
There could be value in taking this full 7.5-point spread on the Chargers given the murkiness around Herbert. If Herbert does return, the closing line scenario discussed earlier will come into effect. Nevertheless, we can lower the variance by sticking to a first-quarter wager. In the case that Herbert is in, this first quarter bet should move from a -108 Vig to something in the range of -103 to +100. That will create about 0.5 cents of value on the wager. If Herbert sits, the number shouldn’t move too far off of +.5 points at -108, so while that could have a negative expectation in the long run, it offers significant upside for taking on the Herbert bet.
Finally, this is a big divisional matchup that the Chargers will certainly be “getting up” for. That and the loss of their quarterback could motivate the Chargers, especially in the early going. While these sorts of narratives are difficult to price, they are certainly worth considering in wagers like this.