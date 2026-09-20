The second Sunday of the NFL season started a lot more slowly than the first, but we got some draaaaaaaaammmma in the early window, along with a massive upset from the Saints, who took down the Ravens. It's a good reminder that "any given Sunday" truly does apply to the National Football League. Sunday night features Patrick Mahomes back in prime time for the second straight week and the Colts trying to avoid an 0-2 start in a very dangerous place -- Arrowhead Stadium. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

The two running backs in this game, Jonathan Taylor and Kenneth Walker, are among the biggest stars on their respective teams, but the total kind of implies a bit of a shootout, with it sitting at 46.5. That's kind of a high number given the more methodical nature of these offenses.

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The Colts were snuffed out by the Ravens last week early before trying to mount a comeback of sorts, while the Chiefs really dominated the Broncos from start to finish on Monday.

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Chiefs -5.5

The Colts are desperate, and I realize anything can happen. But we're laying less than a touchdown with Patrick Mahomes at home, in prime time and with the Chiefs having a chance to leapfrog into first in the division They could take a substantial lead depending on what happens with the Raiders vs. Chargers and Broncos games on Sunday afternoon.

Indy wasn't able to slow down the Ravens rushing attack, and I don't think they'll have much success at minimizing Walker either. He looked like a top-five running back in his debut for Kansas City, and I expect the Chiefs to keep feeding him in Week 2.

Sunday Night Football player props

Patrick Mahomes over 18.5 rush yards (-108, DraftKings)

One thing that was clear in Week 1: Patrick Mahomes is healthy. Or healthy enough to run with the football. Indy won't get as much pressure home as the Broncos, at least from the edge, but I could see DeForest Buckner (who I expect to play) generating some pressure on the interior that flushes Mahomes and forces him to use his legs quite a bit. If you're willing to stomach the juice, I like Mahomes over 3.5 rush attempts (-146) even better.

Josh Downs over 4.5 receptions (+126, DraftKings)

Downs wasn't in the mix much last week, getting just three targets, but I think the Colts coaching staff wises up and uses Downs more this week, especially in quick-hitter fashion. The plus number here is pretty strong, and I wouldn't be surprised if he picked up a couple on the first drive. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Tyler Warren (+220, DraftKings)

The Broncos were relatively effective with Evan Engram catching passes from Bo Nix last week, and we've got a major upgrade at tight end with Warren here. Shane Steichen knows they need to get Warren heavily involved, so I think his target numbers could climb this week. He already found the end zone once this year, and I think he keeps it going here.

Xavier Worthy (+215, DraftKings)

I'm obviously going to just die on this hill! Worthy needs to be more in the mix if the Chiefs really want to be an explosive offense this year. The Colts should present a less stiff test defensively, and I really think with another prime-time game we'll see Andy Reid cook up some speciality plays for Worthy, who did not look awesome last week.