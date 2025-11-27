The Dallas Cowboys come into Thanksgiving Day off a monumental comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles and they'll hope to keep their winning ways going against the other Super Bowl representative when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs got an overtime win over the Colts in Week 12 to get back over .500, and they'll be hoping Patrick Mahomes can torch a Dallas defense which has shown some improvement over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott will try to solve a Kansas City defense which ranks 11th in passing yards allowed per game and fourth in points allowed per game.

Here are the best Mahomes and Prescott NFL player props for Thursday's game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Chiefs vs. Cowboys and more player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Patrick Mahomes: 274.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Dak Prescott: 263.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Patrick Mahomes Under 274.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Even though the Cowboys have been torched through the air for most of the season, the model is lower on Mahomes' passing yards prop. It projects him for 254.4 yards on Turkey Day. Mahomes has gone Over 274.5 passing yards in each of his last two games but has gone Under this line in six of his 11 games this season.

Passing attempts props

Patrick Mahomes: 36.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Dak Prescott: 36.5 (Over -105, Under -121)

Top pick: Dak Prescott Under 36.5 passing attempts (3 stars)

Mahomes' consensus line is 37.5 attempts and the model has the Under on him as well but we'll feature Prescott here. The Cowboys quarterback throws the ball 35.5 times in the model's latest projections so he's right near this line. Prescott has 37+ passing attempts in just four games this season.

Passing touchdowns props

Patrick Mahomes: 2.5 (Over +143, Under -183)

Dak Prescott: 1.5 (Over -143, Under +112)

Top pick: Patrick Mahomes Under 2.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

Mahomes has thrown two or more touchdown passes in just four games this season. Over his last three games, he has just one touchdown through the air. The model projects him to throw one passing touchdown in Thursday's game.