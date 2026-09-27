Two teams headed in different directions will face off in the Sunshine State on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs appear to have regained their mojo during a 2-0 start after they went 6-11 in 2025, while the Dolphins are going through growing pains and are 0-2 to start the 2026 NFL season. The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites. Bettors who want to make wagers on this AFC matchup can do so with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get $350 in FanCash after wagering $20 or more, or use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 for up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days. Use the latest Fanatics promo code to bet on Chiefs vs. Dolphins and get $350 in FanCash:

Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. We are diving into the latest Chiefs vs. Dolphins betting odds at Fanatics Sportsbook and dive into some best bets using the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins betting odds (via Fanatics Sportsbook)

Chiefs vs. Dolphins money line Chiefs -600, Dolphins +430 Chiefs vs. Dolphins over/under 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Chiefs vs. Dolphins spread Chiefs -9

Chiefs vs. Dolphins betting preview

The Chiefs were a bit of a wild card entering 2026. They're just two years removed from a third straight Super Bowl appearance, but they went just 6-11 in 2025 and Patrick Mahomes is barely nine months removed from a torn ACL. Any doubts about Kansas City's ability to contend appear to have gone out the window through two weeks.

The first game of the year was a dominant one for the Chiefs, as they blew out the Denver Broncos, who went 14-3 and won the AFC West last year, 31-10. Things were tougher last week, but Kansas City fought to a 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Mahomes has six total touchdowns so far, and new running back Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL with 290 rushing yards after a pair of 100-yard games to kick off 2026.

As for Miami, the Dolphins entered 2026 with next to no expectations. The team overhauled the roster amid a front office shakeup and the hiring of former Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the new head coach. Malik Willis followed Hafley to Miami to be the Dolphins' new quarterback. The offense, outside of De'Von Achane, doesn't have any proven weapons, and that's been apparent through two weeks. The Dolphins have lost 27-13 to Las Vegas and 35-13 to San Francisco to begin the year. Willis has one rushing score and one passing touchdown, and those have been Miami's lone trips to the end zone.

The Chiefs are 2-0 overall and 1-1 against the spread. The Dolphins are 0-2 both straight-up and against the spread. The Over/Under betting line is 45.5 total points, and each team cleared that number in Week 2 after going Under in Week 1. Use the latest Fanatics promo code for $350 FanCash when you wager on NFL Week 3:

Chiefs vs. Dolphins picks, prediction

Chiefs -9.5 vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs have looked excellent to begin the year, particularly on offense. Mahomes looks back to MVP form, and tight end Travis Kelce is off to a nice start in Year 14 with 172 yards and a score thus far. But the addition of Walker has been huge for Kansas City's offense. The Chiefs ranked 25th in rushing yards last year and weren't much better the previous three years despite making the Super Bowl each of those seasons. Kansas City was 22nd in rushing yards in 2024, 19th in 2023 and 20th in 2022. Walker is well on his way to being the Chiefs' first 1,000-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt in 2017.

The Dolphins' offense has not been able to keep up with either the Raiders or the 49ers, giving up 27+ points each game while scoring 13 in each contest. The Chiefs and 49ers appear to be comparable squads, so last week's 35-13 win for San Francisco could be a good starting point as to what this week may look like, even if it is in Miami.

The Chiefs are 9.5-point spread betting favorites at Fanatics Sportsbooks, and they cover that line in the vast majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's 10,000 simulations for an 'A' grade. Use the latest Fanatics promo code to wager on Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Week 3 and get $350 in FanCash: