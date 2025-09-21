Two winless squads aim to buck that trend on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Big Apple for a matchup with Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. The Chiefs are 0-2 after close losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles while the Giants were blown out by the Washington Commanders in Week 1 before falling 40-37 in overtime in a thriller against the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Mahomes get the Chiefs back in the win column? How will Wilson follow up on his career day in Dallas? There's no shortage of NFL player props available for each starting quarterback at the top sportsbooks, and here, we break down the top values with the help of the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. And make sure to check out our NFL betting guide for the 2025 season.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model forecast for Chiefs-Giants, including player props.

Passing yardage props

Russell Wilson: 225.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Patrick Mahomes: 232.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Russell Wilson Over 225.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)



Wilson is fresh off a career-high 450 passing yards against the Cowboys, and the ITL team's model projects him to have another big day through the air with a projection of 270.6 passing yards. Wilson has gone Over this line in five of his last six games against losing teams and is averaging more than 300 passing yards per game across that stretch.

Passing touchdowns props

Russell Wilson: 1.5 (Over +134, Under -180)

Patrick Mahomes: 1.5 (Over -158, Under +118)

Top pick: Russell Wilson Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The ITL model is backing Wilson Over 1.5 touchdowns with a projection of 2.0 passing scores against Kansas City. Wilson threw three touchdowns last week and has gone Over this line in five of his last six games against teams with losing records.

Pass attempts props

Russell Wilson: 32.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Patrick Mahomes: 32.5 (Over -122, Under -106)

Top pick: Russell Wilson Over 32.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

Wilson had 41 pass attempts last week, and the ITL team projects Wilson to have 37.2 attempts in Week 3. Wilson has gone Over this line in six of his last 10 games.

Pass completions props

Russell Wilson: 20.5 (Over -152, Under +114)

Patrick Mahomes: 21.5 (Over -125, Under -106)

Top pick: Russell Wilson Over 20.5 completions (4 stars)

Wilson is coming off a 30-completion day in Week 2, and the ITL team projects him to have 25.7 completions on Sunday Night Football. He's gone Over this line in four of his last five games with an average of 22.4 completions per game over that span.