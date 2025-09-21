The only Week 3 battle between a pair of 0-2 teams looking to get off the schneid is when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs entered this season with the fourth-lowest Super Bowl odds of any team, but just three teams have started 0-2 and won it all: the 1993 Cowboys, 2001 Patriots and 2007 Giants. Kansas City has scored just 38 points in its first two games, so will the offense lead the charge to pick up the team's first win of the season?

Top Chiefs-Giants anytime touchdown scorer props

Wan'Dale Robinson anytime touchdown scorer (+310)

Everyone knows Malik Nabers is an absolute monster, including Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs. I don't think Kansas City will let Nabers erupt for nine catches, 167 yards and two touchdowns like he did against the Cowboys in Week 2. With the Chiefs focusing on Nabers, I think that will create more opportunities for Robinson. Last season, Robinson racked up 93 catches but had just 699 receiving yards (7.5 yards per catch). He's been getting deeper targets from new Giants QB Russell Wilson this season, as he already has 197 yards on 14 catches (14.1 yards per catch) through the first two games. With Robinson emerging as a legitimate No. 2 option all over the field, I think his anytime touchdown scorer price is very solid.

Patrick Mahomes anytime touchdown scorer (+360)

Patrick Mahomes uses his legs a lot more in big games, and he's been using them quite a bit to start the season with a depleted receiving corps. Xavier Worthy could be back for this contest, but we'll see just how effective he is coming back from a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Mahomes had 57 yards and a touchdown on six runs in Week 1 against the Chargers, followed by 66 yards and a touchdown on seven runs in Week 2. The Chiefs can't afford an 0-3 start, and I think Mahomes will be a threat with his legs once again in this one.