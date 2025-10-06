Monday Night Football will pit the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Kansas City Chiefs, and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Kansas City's offense came alive in a win over Baltimore last week, with Patrick Mahomes enjoying his first four-touchdown game since 2023. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off an upset win over the 49ers, and Liam Coen's biggest contribution thus far in his first year as head coach has been igniting the running game. Travis Etienne has produced 426 yards of total offense already and has scored three times, and he has the shortest anytime touchdown scorer odds for Jaguars vs. Chiefs at +145.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 39-20 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Jaguars vs. Chiefs.

Best Week 5 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (+150)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (+215)

Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (+450)

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs (+150, DraftKings)

Worthy returned to action after hurting his shoulder three snaps into the opening game and provided the Chiefs with an explosive boost, catching five passes for 83 yards and rushing twice for 38 yards. He scored nine times as a rookie with Andy Reid regularly scheming him touches as a runner and receiver, and you can probably expect an even larger role as he gets healthier in 2025. The model predicts that Worthy scores 0.49 touchdowns on average, significantly outpacing his 39.2% implied probability of scoring.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (+215, DraftKings)

Thomas had an exceptional rookie season where he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he's off to a sluggish start in 2025. He has 12 receptions for 164 yards through four games and hasn't caught a touchdown pass, but has scored once on a running play. However, he's been targeted 32 times on the season and is targeted on 50% of Jacksonville's deep pass attempts. That should eventually prove fruitful, and the model predicts that he scores 0.41 touchdowns on average, while his implied scoring probability is only 37.7%.

Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (+450, bet365)

With Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy suffering an early-season injury that cost him a couple games, the Chiefs needed somebody to step up at wide receiver and Tyquan Thornton answered the call. He has 10 catches for 182 yards through four games and has a touchdown reception in each of his last three games. Worthy is back and will feature more prominently as he gets healthier, but Rice is out for a couple more weeks and that leaves the door open for Thornton to continue making plays. The model predicts he scores 0.43 touchdowns on average while his implied scoring probability is only 18.8%.

