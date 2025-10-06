The Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling good as they enter Week 5 3-1 and fresh off a win over the San Francisco 49ers, and their next test is a home battle against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Kansas City started the year 0-2 but has picked up consecutive wins over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens to get back to .500. Each team features a speedy receiver who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with Brian Thomas Jr. for the Jags and Xavier Worthy for the Chiefs.

Which receiver should you back when making NFL player props for Monday Night Football? We'll take a closer look at the SportsLine Projection Model's top-rated NFL player prop recommendations for total receptions and receiving yards for Thomas and Worthy.

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites on the road at top sportsbooks in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. You can see the model's latest game forecast for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, along with prop recommendations, at SportsLine.

Receptions props

Brian Thomas Jr.: 4.5 (Over -111, Under -114)

Xavier Worthy: 4.5 (Over -157, Under +122)

Top pick: Brian Thomas Jr. Over 4.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

After catching 87 passes for over 1,200 yards as a rookie last year, Thomas is off to a tremendously slow start in 2025 with just 12 catches for 164 yards and no touchdowns through Week 4. The model expects him to have a bigger game this week, however, with a projection of 5.9 catches. Thomas has cleared this line in four of his last five games when the Jaguars were underdogs.

Receiving yards props

Brian Thomas Jr.: 56.5 (Over -110 Under -114)

Xavier Worthy: 59.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Brian Thomas Jr. Over 56.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

In addition to a projection of 5.9 catches, the model also projects Thomas to go Over this line with a projection of 73.4 receiving yards. Thomas has yet to clear this line in 2025 with a season-high total of 55 back in Week 3, but Thomas has gone Over this total in four of his last five games when the Jaguars were home underdogs.