The Raiders are the last team to beat the Chiefs. Can they do it again?

WHO Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders WHEN Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET WHERE Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada HOW CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in Week 8. The Raiders pulled off an upset the last time these AFC West rivals squared off, which was Week 16 of the 2023 season in Kansas City. That was the last game the Chiefs lost.

The odds are stacked against the Raiders making it two in a row. Not only are they struggling with a 2-5 record, but they also traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams last week and then lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a multi-week injury. Veteran backup Gardner Minshew, who started the season but was benched for O’Connell, will get the start for Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are dealing with their fair share of injuries as well. They have already lost three starting skill players – running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown. Then veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left last week’s game against the 49ers in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and will miss the Raiders game. Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs third round draft pick from 2017, has been excellent since returning to the team after Pacheco’s injury and has helped them thrive offensively despite the injuries.

Here are the current betting odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article and will be updated daily throughout the week.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Chiefs spread -9.5 (-115) -9.5 (-112) -10 (-110) Raiders spread +9.5 (-105) +9.5 (-108) +10 (-120) Chiefs moneyline -510 -455 -450 Raiders moneyline +390 +350 +350 Over Over 42.5 (-105) Over 42 (-108) Over 41.5 (-110) Under Under 42.5 (-115) Under 42 (-112) Under 41.5 (-110)

Why to bet on the Chiefs

It’s not hard to find reasons to want to bet on the Chiefs, even as double-digit favorites at BetMGM. Not only have they won 12 straight games going back to last season, but they are also 11-1 against the spread over the same timeframe.

Kansas City has dominated the Raiders over the last few seasons. They have won eight of their last 10 matchups over the last five seasons, and they are 6-4 against the spread in those games and 4-1 ATS on the road. In each of the last three seasons, the Chiefs have won their road game against the Raiders by at least 14 points and by an average margin of 19.7 points. They have been at least 8.5-point favorites every time.

The key matchup favoring the Chiefs in this game is when they have their defense on the field. The Raiders have one of the weakest rushing attacks in the league, ranking 30th in both yards per game (85.6) and yards per attempt (3.8) and dead last in both DVOA and EPA. The Chiefs’ run defense is dominant, ranking 4th in yards allowed (90.5), 3rd in yards per carry allowed (3.8), 2nd in DVOA, and 6th in EPA. Simply put, the Raiders are not going to be able to run the ball against Chiefs.

Of course, they also might be forced to abandon even the faintest intention of running the ball if (or when?) they fall behind. And once they become a one-dimensional offense, the Chiefs’ pass rush can tee off on the Raiders’ lackluster offensive line. Kansas City brings a ton of pressure. They are fifth in pressure rate and sixth in blitz rate, although that has only translated to 10 sacks so far this season (28th). The Raiders have allowed the sixth-most sacks (20) and are 21st in adjusted sack rate.

The Chiefs may not be the strongest team in the league by advanced metrics like DVOA (they’re 4th) or net EPA (8th), but it’s no coincidence they are the last remaining undefeated team, not to mention the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions. With one of the greatest coaches and quarterbacks of all time, they are remarkably consistent on a week-to-week basis. They hardly ever have let-down games, which is likely what it would take for them to fail to cover in this game.

Why to bet on the Raiders

Any bet on the Raiders this week is more of a bet on parity in the NFL than it is an expression of confidence in the Raiders. As the saying goes, anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Ultimately, the best reason to bet on the Raiders is that they are 9.5- or 10-point home underdogs (depending on the sportsbook). Winning by double digits on the road in the NFL is hard to do, so it’s always tempting to back a home team getting that many points.

The Chiefs have not been very successful over the last two seasons at covering spreads of a touchdown or more. They are 6-10-1 (35.3%) when favored by at least seven points, and 2-5 on the road (28.6%). They are 3-6-1 (30%) when favored by 9.5 or more points, and 0-2 on the road.

Those numbers exemplify just how hard it is to cover such a massive spread. Even a team as successful as the Chiefs have been over the last two seasons have struggled to do it consistently, especially on the road.

There is also the division rivalry angle. Division games tend to be closer by nature of the team’s familiarity with each other. It doesn’t always play out that way, but it’s at least another reason to think the Raiders have a chance of keeping this game closer and managing to cover the spread.

Best bet for Chiefs vs. Raiders: Chiefs -9.5 (-112, DraftKings)

If it was not already clear from the above analysis, taking the Chiefs and laying the points is the best bet in this game. As difficult as it is for any team to cover such a big number on the road against a division rival, it would be even more difficult to trust the Raiders in this spot.

Gardner Minshew has been awful under center this season. He is tied with Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes for the most interceptions (eight) and he has thrown them at third-highest rate (4.6% of pass attempts). He has also been sacked at the eighth-highest rate (8.90%). So on 13.5% of Minshew’s pass dropbacks, he is either taking a sack or throwing a pick, and that’s not even considering his three fumbles.