Sunday Night Football features the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs visiting the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. There are plenty of storylines to follow, with the Seahawks 3-3 after losing their past two games and the Chiefs 5-0 and heading to Seattle after beating Los Angeles coming off their Week 5 bye. The Chiefs appear to have returned to form after a disastrous 6-11 season, while the Seahawks are trying to regain their confidence after a turnover-filled start to their season. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Seahawks as 3-point favorites at home, and the total is 42.5. Each offense has plenty of stars, so there are plenty of anytime TD scorer wagers available for bettors. So which players are the NFL best bets to find the end zone on Sunday Night Football? We have two anytime touchdown prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football, one for each team, ahead of Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props

Kenneth Walker III (-120)

You can't pay everyone in the NFL, and the Seahawks' decision to let Walker go in free agency has sure hurt them. Seattle's run game has been a mess with rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price landing on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet missing the first six games of the year, and he's out for Week 7 as well. All the while, Walker leads the NFL with 665 rushing yards and has eight total touchdowns on the year. Even if this weren't a "revenge game," Walker would be a great bet to find the end zone. But against his former team? You know the reigning Super Bowl MVP will be plenty motivated. Seattle is No. 1 in total defense and is No. 10 against the run, but the Hawks have allowed six total touchdowns to running backs this year, including five over the last three weeks. Bet on NFL player props and more at with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, where new users get up to $250 in bet resets:

Tory Horton (+850)

The easiest target for Seattle would be star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns this year, but how about a longshot? Horton is a second-year receiver who has dealt with injuries but has flashed when healthy. Horton had five receiving touchdowns on just 13 receptions last year as well as a punt return score as a rookie. He has five catches this year, but one was a touchdown. Horton had a season-high five targets in Denver last week and the Seahawks really need someone to step up as a No. 2 option behind JSN. Horton has big-play ability and a nose for the end zone, making him a really intriguing play at these odds. Bet on Week 7 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: