After their down season in 2025, I think it's safe to say the Chiefs are back. Now they will visit Seattle for a Sunday Night Football banger of a matchup at Lumen Field against the defending champion Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

The Vikings held on against the Colts on Sunday, meaning the Chiefs can't be the only undefeated team, even with a win, but Patrick Mahomes and Co will most certainly be motivated to prove they can take out a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

And we should see plenty of defense here, because this is a game with a low total (42.5) so adjust your prop-betting expectations appropriately as we could see a lot of runs, especially with Kenneth Walker III getting the Revenge Game nod here. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Chiefs +3

Not gonna lie, it's so freaking SUS (as the kids say) that this line moved to Chiefs +3, even if it's -120. But you know what? I've got a few rules in life: never get less than 12 hours of sleep, never play cards with a guy who has the first name of a city, never date a woman who has a tattoo of a dagger on her body and never fade Patrick Mahomes getting points in prime time. Again, it's weird, and the Seahawks could come out with a monster effort here, but I trust Mahomes in these spots and we're gonna take the points. It's really as simple as that.

Sunday Night Football player props

Patrick Mahomes Over 3.5 rush attempts (+108, DraftKings)

We're leaning into the idea that 1) Mahomes is going to activate his legs in a prime-time game against a team that can really generate pressure and flush a quarterback out of the pocket and 2) the Chiefs could rather easily be winning this game at the end of things and Mahomes takes knees which would bring an extra two or three carries into the mix. I love the value and the price.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba Over 7.5 receptions (+113, DraftKings)

We're taking another plus-money prop here and, again, we just like the value. JSN's receiving yards line is in the 90's (!) for this game. And eight catches is a lot but this is a prime-time spot against an undefeated team. Yes, the Chiefs will key in on him. But good luck stopping JSN, he's not the type of guy who gets stopped, and Sam Darnold will focus in on him here, especially if we get a higher-scoring game than we might be expecting.. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Kenneth Walker (-120)

I was gonna look at some of his rushing props, but when I saw this price I didn't hesitate. Walker has been a touchdown-scoring monster, the Chiefs already feed him like crazy down by the goal line and since he's playing his old team I expect them to work hard at getting him a tuddy in this game. Walker was pretty open about not even considering the idea of staying in Seattle even after winning Super Bowl MVP. I think he's gonna get up for this one in a big way.

A.J. Barner (+255)

It's National Tight End Day, so how can we not bank on one of these guys scoring. I like Travis Kelce's price too, but Barner is a really good look because of his short-yardage usage in the run game as well.