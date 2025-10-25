Two teams heading in opposite directions face off in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Houston Texans. The 49ers are 5-2 and are getting healthier, while the Texans will be without Nico Collins due to a concussion he sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Seahawks. Houston is 2-4 on the season and is falling behind both the Colts and Jaguars in the AFC South.

Both these defenses have been stingy this season, so there's unlikely to be a ton of touchdowns scored in this contest. However, a few players are still worth backing to get into the end zone. We'll highlight them here, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in a full game forecast for 49ers vs. Texans and more NFL player props, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top 49ers vs. Texans anytime touchdown scorer props:

Christian McCaffrey (-165)

McCaffrey looks like his 2023 self after missing most of last season with calf issues. The star running back is always a great bet to get plenty of volume, and the price point still offers value. The Texans are likely going to do everything they can to slow down McCaffrey, but that hasn't hindered the running back much this season. CMC has found the end zone six times already, with three rushing scores and three through the air.

Jaylin Noel (+300)

Noel has been a non-factor for much of the season, but he came alive late in Houston's Week 7 contest against Seattle with four catches for 77 yards. The third-round pick should be more involved this week with Collins out, and C.J. Stroud is likely going to have to keep airing the ball out for Houston to have a shot at winning. I like Noel to have a big game and hit paydirt.