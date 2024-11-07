Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens WHEN Thursday, Nov. 6, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET WHERE M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Maryland HOW Prime Video

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will tangle in an AFC North clash on Thursday Night Football. Thursday’s showdown will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Most of the best sports betting sites have Ravens as around a 6-point betting favorite. Points are expected in this one as this game has the highest total of all Week 10 games. NFL sportsbooks show that the over/under has been set at around 53 points.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens already own a victory over the Bengals this season as they edged them in Cincinnati, 41-38 in overtime, back on Oct. 6. Cincy led by 10 points three different times during the second half of that contest, but Baltimore found a way to climb back each time. Jackson was superb in that game with 348 yards passing, 4 touchdown throws and zero picks. Joe Burrow was also sensational in the shootout as he threw for 392 yards and 5 TDs.

The Ravens come into this game fresh off a 41-10 blowout win over the Broncos. Baltimore has gone 3-1 straight-up, and 2-2 against the spread since its victory over the Bengals.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have gone 3-1 straight up since the loss to Baltimore with wins over the Giants, Browns and Raiders. Their lone loss in that stretch was a 37-17 defeat to the Eagles. The most recent win was a 41-24 victory over Las Vegas. Cincy’s ATS record since the Ravens loss is 3-1.

Here is a look at the current betting odds for Bengals at Ravens, including the point spread and money line.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Bengals spread +6.5 (-124) +6 (-112) +5.5 (-110) Ravens spread -6.5 (+102) -6 (-108) -5.5 (-110) Bengals money line +215 +215 +215 Ravens money line -260 -265 -267 Over 53.5 (-105) 53 (-108) 52.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-115) 53 (-112) 52.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Bengals

With a 4-5 record, the Bengals are the more desperate team. Dropping to 4-6 would be devastating for Cincy as it is currently looking up at both the Steelers (6-2) and Ravens (6-3) in the AFC North standings.

Burrow put together one of his top performances of the season this past Sunday against the Raiders as he threw five TDs in a 41-24 win over Las Vegas. When looking ahead to the second half of the season, Burrow stated that the Bengals will need their “great players to play up to their standard.” That comment may have been directed toward WR Ja’Marr Chase, who has just two 100-plus yard receiving days on the season. Chase’s best receiving day of this campaign so far actually came against the Ravens in that Oct. 6 game, as he had 10 catches for 193 yards and 2 TDs.

Why bet on the Ravens

November and December football is a battle of attrition, as simply being able to field a somewhat healthy unit can be considered a win. Jackson has been nursing a knee injury and did not practice Tuesday, but fully practiced Wednesday and does not carry an injury designation headed into Thursday night. The Ravens QB is the NFL MVP favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook right now, with a price of +300 (same price as Bills QB Josh Allen).

The Bengals, meanwhile, may be without both WR Tee Higgins (quadricep) and OT Orlando Brown (knee/fibula). Higgins is listed as doubtful, while Brown is questionable after being limited in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday. With Brown possibly out or limited, Burrow will surely face a ton of pressure from the Ravens defense Thursday night. Baltimore has the fifth-most sacks in the NFL on the season with 28 total.

In addition, Cincinnati’s defense is currently an uninspiring crew. It is allowing 25.2 points per game, which is 25th in the NFL. Both its pass defense and run defense are the definition of mediocre. Cincy is allowing 212.4 passing yards per game (17th in the NFL) and 130.4 yards per game on the ground (18th in the NFL). The Ravens have a “pick your poison” offense with Jackson and Derrick Henry both ready and willing to post monster numbers. Lou Anarumo’s defense did a decent job with Henry in the first meeting this season, “limiting” him to 92 yards on 15 carries. But Henry has gone over the century mark rushing in three of his last four games and seems to be gaining steam as the season rolls along.

Best bet for Bengals vs. Ravens: Ravens -5.5 (-110, Caesars)

Burrow has shown the ability to torch the Ravens pass defense already this season, although in that first outing he had the services of Higgins and Zack Moss (neck), the latter of whom is now likely done for the season. Baltimore’s pass defense will be able to key in on Chase in this one if Higgins is unavailable.

