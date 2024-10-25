Cincinnati vs Colorado: Game preview and best bet

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes WHEN Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:15 p.m. ET WHERE Folsom Field| Boulder, Colo. HOW ESPN

Colorado looks to gain bowl eligibility in year two under coach Deion Sanders as it hosts Big 12 Conference foe Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1) blitzed Arizona 34-7 last week, matching their highest win total since 2019. They share the same record as Cincinnati (5-2, 3-1), which beat Arizona State 24-14.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter, who injured his shoulder in Colorado’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 12, is said to be close to full strength. Hunter’s presence could give the Buffaloes a significant lift as they seek their first bowl trip in four seasons. The injury may have slowed his Heisman Trophy push, but Hunter can get right back in the mix with a big performance.

Cincinnati may not get as much attention nationally, but the Bearcats aren’t to be ignored. Their two losses — 28-27 to Pittsburgh and 44-41 to Texas Tech — have come by a combined four points. With their next win, they’ll become bowl-eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Sophomore and Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby has emerged as a dual threat, passing for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushing for six scores. He has at least one rushing touchdown in three of the last four games.

Colorado is shaping up as a healthy favorite, with popular sportsbooks FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics all listing the Buffaloes at -5.5 on the spread. Below, we break down the game odds and dive deeper into this matchup between Big 12 contenders.



Market FanDuel DraftKings Fanatics Cincinnati spread +5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-112) +5.5 (-110) Colorado spread -5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-108) -5.5 (-110) Cincinnati money line +154 +170 +185 Colorado money line -200 -205 -225 Over Over 57.5 (-110) Over 56.5 (-112) Over 56.5 (-110) Under Under 57.5 (-110) Under 56.5 (-108) Under 56.5 (-110)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Why bet on the Cincinnati Bearcats?

Cincinnati isn’t flashy, but it keeps finding ways to win.

The Bearcats are balanced offensively, don’t make many mistakes, and have done enough on the other side of the ball to stay in most games. As such, Scott Satterfield’s team — picked 14th in the Big 12 preseason poll — has become a huge surprise.

Corey Kiner had a big day against Arizona State with 102 yards on 22 carries, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the third time this season. The Bearcats could use another performance like that to keep Shedeur Sanders and Colorado’s explosive offense off the field.

Cincinnati has been profitable for bettors, going 4-2-1 against the spread. Notably, this is only the Bearcats’ third game this season as an underdog, with a 1-1 mark ATS in the first two instances (Texas Tech +3, UCF +2).

Why bet on the Colorado Buffaloes?

It is Family Weekend in Boulder, and the Buffaloes are anticipating a sellout crowd.

On top of that, the Buffaloes expect to get back one of the country’s best all-around players in Hunter. Hunter was limited in the first half against Arizona, and with the game comfortably in hand, Coach Deion Sanders opted to rest him over the final two quarterbacks. Sanders told reporters that Hunter is “feeling better than last week” and should have a much larger role.

That’s obviously a big boost to Shedeur Sanders, who alongside Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buffaloes are still a bit one-dimensional offensively. For example, they rank seventh nationally in passing but 129th in rushing. Even so, they are averaging 31.0 points per game.

They have also been strong ATS, covering in five of their first seven games. This is the Buffaloes’ first time being favored since Sept. 21 against Baylor (-2.5).

Best bet on Cincinnati vs Colorado

The bet: : Colorado -5.5 (-108, DraftKings)

After a tumultuous end to Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder, the Buffaloes have rebounded in a big way. They are in contention for a conference title, beating nearly all pre-season projections.

The Buffaloes still struggle to protect Sanders, who has been sacked 24 times (tied for third-most in FBS). However, their offense remains highly protective, especially when Hunter is healthy.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).