Cincinnati vs Colorado: Game preview and best bet
Can Coach Prime and Co. continue their resurgence and gain bowl eligibility?
|WHO
|Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
|WHEN
|Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 10:15 p.m. ET
|WHERE
|Folsom Field| Boulder, Colo.
|HOW
|ESPN
Colorado looks to gain bowl eligibility in year two under coach Deion Sanders as it hosts Big 12 Conference foe Cincinnati on Saturday.
The Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1) blitzed Arizona 34-7 last week, matching their highest win total since 2019. They share the same record as Cincinnati (5-2, 3-1), which beat Arizona State 24-14.
Two-way standout Travis Hunter, who injured his shoulder in Colorado’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 12, is said to be close to full strength. Hunter’s presence could give the Buffaloes a significant lift as they seek their first bowl trip in four seasons. The injury may have slowed his Heisman Trophy push, but Hunter can get right back in the mix with a big performance.
Cincinnati may not get as much attention nationally, but the Bearcats aren’t to be ignored. Their two losses — 28-27 to Pittsburgh and 44-41 to Texas Tech — have come by a combined four points. With their next win, they’ll become bowl-eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Sophomore and Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby has emerged as a dual threat, passing for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushing for six scores. He has at least one rushing touchdown in three of the last four games.
Colorado is shaping up as a healthy favorite, with popular sportsbooks FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics all listing the Buffaloes at -5.5 on the spread. Below, we break down the game odds and dive deeper into this matchup between Big 12 contenders.
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|Fanatics
|Cincinnati spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|+5.5 (-112)
|+5.5 (-110)
|Colorado spread
|-5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-108)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Cincinnati money line
|+154
|+170
|+185
|Colorado money line
|-200
|-205
|-225
|Over
|Over 57.5 (-110)
|Over 56.5 (-112)
|Over 56.5 (-110)
|Under
|Under 57.5 (-110)
|Under 56.5 (-108)
|Under 56.5 (-110)
Why bet on the Cincinnati Bearcats?
Cincinnati isn’t flashy, but it keeps finding ways to win.
The Bearcats are balanced offensively, don’t make many mistakes, and have done enough on the other side of the ball to stay in most games. As such, Scott Satterfield’s team — picked 14th in the Big 12 preseason poll — has become a huge surprise.
Corey Kiner had a big day against Arizona State with 102 yards on 22 carries, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the third time this season. The Bearcats could use another performance like that to keep Shedeur Sanders and Colorado’s explosive offense off the field.
Cincinnati has been profitable for bettors, going 4-2-1 against the spread. Notably, this is only the Bearcats’ third game this season as an underdog, with a 1-1 mark ATS in the first two instances (Texas Tech +3, UCF +2).
Why bet on the Colorado Buffaloes?
It is Family Weekend in Boulder, and the Buffaloes are anticipating a sellout crowd.
On top of that, the Buffaloes expect to get back one of the country’s best all-around players in Hunter. Hunter was limited in the first half against Arizona, and with the game comfortably in hand, Coach Deion Sanders opted to rest him over the final two quarterbacks. Sanders told reporters that Hunter is “feeling better than last week” and should have a much larger role.
That’s obviously a big boost to Shedeur Sanders, who alongside Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Buffaloes are still a bit one-dimensional offensively. For example, they rank seventh nationally in passing but 129th in rushing. Even so, they are averaging 31.0 points per game.
They have also been strong ATS, covering in five of their first seven games. This is the Buffaloes’ first time being favored since Sept. 21 against Baylor (-2.5).
Best bet on Cincinnati vs Colorado
The bet: : Colorado -5.5 (-108, DraftKings)
After a tumultuous end to Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder, the Buffaloes have rebounded in a big way. They are in contention for a conference title, beating nearly all pre-season projections.
The Buffaloes still struggle to protect Sanders, who has been sacked 24 times (tied for third-most in FBS). However, their offense remains highly protective, especially when Hunter is healthy.
Suffice it to say, Cincinnati will have its hands full in a tough road environment. The Bearcats have been merely average at defending the pass, allowing an average of 228.7 yards per game. That may prove pivotal. Colorado is a consensus favorite, though bettors can get the Buffaloes’ spread at slightly better odds at DraftKings. A $10 bet to cover 5.5 points will pay $19.25, compared to $19.09 at other top sportsbooks such as FanDuel and Fanatics.