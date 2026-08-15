Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott odds, picks, predictions, best sportsbook promos for boxing match on Saturday

The boxing world will focus on Atlanta, Ga., this weekend when Claressa Shields clashes with Kaye Scott at 160 pounds for WBC and WBA middleweight world championships. Scott enters this fight with both belts, but Shields is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time and has yet to lose a fight. Shields vs. Scott is the main event of a five-fight card that begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 15, so if you're interested in betting on boxing, you're in luck this weekend. Sign up for FanDuel to get up to $1,000 bet reset tokens for Shields vs. Scott:

Where to bet on Shields vs. Scott

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Shields vs. Scott odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Shields (-3000), Scott (+1200)

Method of victory: Shields points or decision (-200)

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -310, Under +220)

Shields is the self-proclaimed "GWOAT," and for good reason. She's a perfect 18-0 in her career, dominating the competition in the heavyweight ranks. She's moving down in weight to take on Scott, who finds herself as a considerable underdog despite entering this fight as the champ. Shields is 11 years younger than her opponent this weekend, but she's also far more experienced with 18 fights under her belt to Scott's seven.

Scott wrapped up a two-fight series with Olivia Curry last December to win the vacant titles. Their first fight back in September ended in a draw, and Scott won the rematch in December via decision. Scott is 5-1-1 in her professional career.

Oddsmakers expect Shields to win here, as her massive money line odds indicate. What will be interesting to see is whether she's able to knock out Scott, as Shields owns just three KO victories of her 18 career wins. Perhaps a move down in weight can help her finish fights rather than having it go the distance. That being said, oddsmakers expect this one to go the distance, with Shields winning by points or decision considered the most likely outcome. A Shields KO victory is +165. Bet on Shields vs. Scott at DraftKings, where new users can get $150 after spending $5+:

Shields vs. Scott main card odds via DraftKings

Ernesto Mercado (-3000) vs. Emmanuel Tagoe (+1100): For WBO International Super Lightweight Title

Troy Isley (-650) vs. Joseph Hicks (+425): For WBA Continental USA Middleweight Title

Caroline Veyre (-500) vs. Bernice Ferreira (+350): For WBC & IBO Super Featherweight World Championships

Ashleyann Lozada (-1000) vs. Paulette Cuesta (+600): Super Bantamweight fight

Mercado vs. Tagoe for the WBO International super lightweight title is the co-main event of the evening, and Mercado finds himself as a heavy favorite here. Mercado is a perfect 19-0 to begin his boxing career, and he defends his title against Tagoe, who is 32-2 overall and hasn't fought since losing to Ryan Garcia back in 2022.

Isley defends his WBA Continental USA middleweight belt against Hicks in another high-profile bout on this card. Isley is 14-0 while Hicks is 12-1. Isley won the belt in July 2024 and last defended it in December of that year. He's a big favorite over Hicks, who is about to take part in arguably the biggest fight of his career to date. Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to wager on boxing on Saturday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Veyre and Ferreira each put a belt on the line in this super featherweight tilt with Veyre entering as the WBC champ and Ferreira as the IBO champ. Veyre is 11-1 and hasn't lost since September of 2024. Ferreira is a perfect 10-0 and will be fighting outside in the United States for the very first time. Oddsmakers expect Veyre to move to 12-1 here and hand Ferreira her first professional loss.

Lozada and Cuesta battle in a super bantamweight clash as each tries to further establish herself in the professional ranks. Lozada is a longtime pro-am fighter, and this is just her fifth professional boxing match, though she is 4-0 to date. Cuesta is 19-5-1 and has won two fights in a row after losing or drawing four of her previous five matches. Lozada is a massive favorite here in what could be a breakout performance that puts her on the map. Bet on boxing with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and get profit boosts:

Responsible gaming

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