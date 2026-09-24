Promising quarterback play has both the Clemson Tigers and California Golden Bears confident as they face off Friday with each side looking to improve to 2-0 in the ACC. Freshman Tait Reynolds made his season debut for Clemson in a come-from-behind 28-20 win over North Carolina in Week 3, while Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele went off for 413 yards and three TDs in Cal's rout of Wagner last week. Each team is 2-1 overall. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. California odds. The over/under for total points is 50.5. Before making any Clemson vs. California picks, check out the Clemson vs. California predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. California. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for California vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. California spread Clemson -1.5 Clemson vs. California over/under 50.5 points Clemson vs. California money line Clemson -115, California -105 Clemson vs. California picks See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. California streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Clemson vs. California predictions

After simulating California vs. Clemson 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Under (50.5 points) at betting apps. These teams have either been way over or way under the totals of their games so far. Clemson has been the enigma; through three games, the Tigers rank 128th in total offense and 116th in total defense.

Cal has scored 21 and 24 points in its two games vs. FBS-level competition. The Bears can air it out, but a one-dimensional attack has made the offense more predictable, and thus stoppable.

Clemson lived on the Under last year, (3-8-2), while the Under also hit in 60% of Cal home games. The model projects 45 combined points as the Under hits in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. California Carolina picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. California, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.