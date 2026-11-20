ACC teams aim to finish strong when the Duke Blue Devils host the Clemson Tigers in a primetime Friday matchup. Clemson (6-4, 4-3) looks for a rebound effort after a lackluster 20-6 setback vs. Georgia Tech. Duke (7-3, 4-3) had a three-game win streak snapped at the hands of Miami last time out. Duke has won the last two matchups, including last year's 46-45 shootout in Clemson. The last time the Blue Devils beat the Tigers three straight seasons was the first three times they faced, 1934-1936. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils are 12.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 41.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Duke odds. Before making any Clemson vs. Duke picks, check out the Clemson vs. Duke predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Clemson vs. Duke odds

Clemson vs. Duke spread Duke -13.5 Clemson vs. Duke over/under 41.5 points Clemson vs. Duke money line Duke -526, Clemson +420 Clemson vs. Duke picks See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. Duke streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Clemson vs. Duke predictions

After simulating Duke vs. Clemson 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 41.5 points at betting apps. Clemson is averaging a scant 19.2 ppg on the season, 118th in the country. Clemson faces a major challenge at quarterback, as starter Tait Reynolds is out for the season and now backup Christopher Vizzina has been ruled out, leaving former walk-on Trent Pearman as the starter.

Duke's offense is doing better, at 28.9 ppg, 44th, led by one of the ACC's more productive rushing attacks. Nate Sheppard has rushed for 1,320 yards and 19 TDs. QB Walker Eget provides balance with 2,044 passing yards and 11 scores.

Duke's defense has given up just 9.7 ppg in its six FBS wins, but 36, 24 and 28 in its three losses.

The computer is calling for 51 combined points and the Over to hit 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Clemson vs. Duke picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clemson vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.