The Duke Blue Devils are unlikely to repeat as ACC champions, but they can get to 8-3 overall with a win over the visiting Clemson Tigers on Friday. Duke is 7-3 after falling to Miami on Saturday, while Clemson is 6-3 after a 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech, adding further speculation about Dabo Swinney's future with the Tigers. Duke is a sizable 12.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook college football odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 40.5. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We're breaking down the latest Clemson vs. Duke odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our best bet for this ACC matchup with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.

Clemson vs. Duke betting odds (via DraftKings)

Clemson vs. Duke money line: Clemson +390, Duke -520 Clemson vs. Duke Over/Under: 40.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Clemson vs. Duke spread: Duke -12.5

Clemson vs. Duke betting preview

The Tigers have had another trying year. After making the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, things have gone off the rails a bit for a once-dominant Clemson program. The Tigers went just 7-6 last year and are 6-4 right now and had a two-game win streak snapped by Georgia Tech. That game also resulted in Clemson losing its top two quarterbacks as starter Tait Reynolds tore his meniscus and Christopher Vizzina suffered a concussion in the loss. Trent Pearman is slated to get the start on Friday -- the first start of his career. That adds further issues to a Clemson offense that entered Week 12 115th out of 138 teams in scoring.

As for Duke, the Blue Devils are 7-3 and are clearly moving in the right direction under Manny Diaz, who is the center of many rumors regarding the Florida State head coaching vacancy. Duke just lost to Miami, but the Blue Devils can reach 10 wins by winning their next two games and their bowl game. The Blue Devils are a well-rounded bunch, sitting 36th in scoring offense and 13th in scoring defense.

Duke is 8-2 against the spread and Clemson is just 4-6. Both teams are 4-6 to the Over this season. Bet $250 in bonus bets via bet resets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Clemson vs. Duke picks, prediction

Over 40.5

The model is big on the Over here, with Over 40.5 hitting more than 60% of the time for an 'A' grade. It's interesting given that the Tigers have one of the worst offenses in the nation and have been held under 20 points in four of their last six games, They're also starting a third-stringer at QB, while Duke fields the nation's 13th-best scoring defense. That being said, there's a lot of talent on each side, and Duke's offense could very well flirt with this total on its own given how the Tigers have looked for most of the season.