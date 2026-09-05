The 2026 college football season begins just like it did last year for two historic programs, as the Clemson Tigers head south for a date with the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 5. LSU won last year's matchup at Clemson 17-10 in a game that, at the time, saw each Tigers squad ranked in the top 10. Neither side would finish even in the top 25 as both went 7-6, and LSU fired Brian Kelly midseason before poaching Lane Kiffin from rival Ole Miss. LSU is No. 11 in the preseason AP poll, and Clemson is the first team out of the top 25. Kickoff for Clemson at LSU is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge, La. Bet on Clemson vs. LSU and more college football games with the FanDuel promo code to receive bonus bets:

LSU is a 10.5-point favorite, per the latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 50.5. LSU is trying to establish itself as an SEC contender right away under Kiffin, while Dabo Swinney is trying to get his Tigers moving back in the right direction in an ACC that's looking for a clear No. 2 option behind Miami.

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Clemson vs. LSU betting odds (via FanDuel)

Clemson vs. LSU money line: LSU -410, Clemson +315 Clemson vs. LSU over/under: 50.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Clemson vs. LSU spread: LSU -10.5

Clemson vs. LSU betting preview

How will Kiffin kick off this new era of LSU football? Oddsmakers expect it to be a resounding win for LSU in this season opener, and it does make sense why that's the case.

Kiffin is controversial, to say the least, and his exit from Ole Miss to LSU amid the Rebels' CFP run rubbed many the wrong way. But there's a reason LSU made Kiffin one of the nation's highest-paid coaches -- the guy wins. Kiffin won 10+ games twice in three years at Florida Atlantic and had four 10+ win seasons over six years at Ole Miss. He's a talented recruiter and coach, and paired with LSU's recruiting prowess, he should have the Tigers competitive as soon as this season. The Tigers will lean on a new quarterback in Sam Leavitt after he played very well for Arizona State the last few years.

As for Clemson, its head coach, Swinney, is also a bit controversial, especially in today's era of college football. Swinney has done incredible things at Clemson, but he's a vocal critic and opponent of both the transfer portal and NIL. That has set the Tigers back a bit in recent years, as they're not the ACC power they once were. Last year's 7-6 campaign was incredibly disappointing for Clemson, and the team now has to replace quarterback Cade Klubnik. Doing that is Christopher Vizzina, a former five-star recruit who is entering his fourth year with the Tigers. Clemson struggled too often offensively last year in key moments, so Vizzina will need to get that group going in order to reestablish the Tigers as a team to watch in the ACC.

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Clemson vs. LSU picks, prediction

LSU -10.5

This just isn't the same Clemson program we saw in the 2010s under Swinney, and while Vizzina is a talented quarterback, expecting him to lead an upset at LSU in his first game as the program's QB1 is asking an awful lot.

LSU has a ton of question marks as well, don't get me wrong, but Leavitt is a proven commodity who won a ton of big games for Arizona State, leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff back in 2024. He's more experienced than Vizzina, and LSU is a more talented group top to bottom and has the luxury of playing at home in this matchup.

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LSU is a big money line betting favorite, and it makes a ton of sense for all the factors I just laid out. Being the home team and having more talent, as well as the more experienced quarterback. can only help LSU in this matchup. Rather than target the money line, we'll look at the spread betting line of 10.5. There's obviously a path to Clemson covering, and the Tigers lost this game by seven a year ago. But Kiffin is trying to make a statement here in his first game at LSU, and he'll want to not just win, but win big. Kiffin always seems to have a great offense under his command, and Leavitt should be able to hit the ground running and put up some impressive numbers in Week 1.