Clemson gets one of the biggest home tests on the Week 5 college football schedule when No. 4 Miami visits Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes are 4-0 after a 52-3 rout of Central Michigan, while Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won three straight since an opening loss at LSU. Clemson is also 2-0 in ACC play, which gives this one plenty of weight before October really gets rolling. According to the latest Miami vs. Clemson odds, the Hurricanes are favored by 16.5 points on the road. Bet on Clemson vs. Miami in Week 5 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has been terrific through September. Freshman Tait Reynolds, meanwhile, has helped Clemson settle down after taking over the offense, and running back Gideon Davidson has topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. Miami's defense just held Central Michigan to 158 total yards, while Clemson limited Cal to three offensive points in a 24-10 road win. We'll look at the latest Clemson vs. Miami odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better account for transfer-portal movement. It enters Week 5 at 32-24 on top-rated college football picks this season.

Clemson vs. Miami betting odds (via DraftKings)

Clemson v. Miami money line: Miami -800, Clemson +530 Clemson v. Miami over/under: 48.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Clemson v. Miami spread: Miami -16.5

Clemson vs. Miami betting preview

Miami's offense is the biggest challenge Clemson has seen since LSU. Mensah entered the Central Michigan game leading the FBS with an 89.9% completion rate, then completed 23 of 27 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Toney added six catches for 120 yards, and the Hurricanes scored on six straight possessions after falling behind 3-0. Miami's defense was just as sharp, holding the Chippewas to 158 total yards and only 21 on the ground.

Clemson has found a different formula. Davidson ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-10 win at California, including a 75-yard score that ended the suspense. Reynolds threw for 108 yards, but the freshman improved to 2-0 as Clemson's starter. Elliot Washington II also intercepted two passes. The all-time series is tied 7-7, though Clemson is 6-3 against Miami since the Hurricanes joined the ACC. That history adds another layer to Saturday night. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including Clemson vs. Miami:

Clemson vs. Miami picks, prediction

Clemson +16.5

Clemson +16.5 is the side that stands out here. Miami has looked like the better team through four weeks, but the Tigers have started to settle in after that ugly opener at LSU. Davidson gives Clemson a way to shorten the game, and the defense has held back-to-back ACC opponents under 150 passing yards. Washington's three interceptions over the last two games add another reason to believe Clemson can make Mensah work harder than he did against Central Michigan.

SportsLine's score call of Miami 32, Clemson 18 would still give the Tigers the cover by 2.5 points. The model also has Clemson covering +16.5 in 53.0% of simulations, enough for a slight lean. Miami has the deeper offense and should create more explosive plays, but Clemson's defense and home field make 16.5 points a lot to lay. The pick is Clemson +16.5 at home in a game Miami can still control. Bet on Clemson-Miami in Week 5 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

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