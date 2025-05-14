Trainer Steve Asmussen had two runners in the Kentucky Derby: Louisiana Derby winner Tiztastic and Arkansas Derby runner-up Publisher. But Asmussen's best 3-year-old may actually be Clever Again, a lightly raced but cat-quick son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah who will be taking a big step up in class on Saturday.

8 Clever Again (5-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race 1st in the Hot Springs Stakes by 4 lengths

1st in the Hot Springs Stakes by 4 lengths Career record 3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $198,400

$198,400 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 101 (2025 Hot Springs Stakes)

101 (2025 Hot Springs Stakes) Sire American Pharoah

Below, we'll dig further into Clever Again as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 150th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered on Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger

Preakness Stakes picks Michelle Yu | Gene Menez | Jody Demling

What to know about Clever Again

Saturday could be the coming-out party for Clever Again. A $500,000 purchase two years ago, this son of 2015 Triple Crown hero American Pharaoh made his career debut long before others did, in a 4 1/2-furlong sprint in April 2024. He finished second by a head that day on talent alone.

He didn't return to the races until February when he broke his maiden at Oaklawn Park in gate-to-wire fashion. Then in his last race, the Hot Springs Stakes on March 30, he wired the field again, blitzing an overmatched field by four lengths and earning a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, second only to Journalism in this field.

Though Clever Again has been quick out of the starting gate, trainer Steve Asmussen, who has won the Preakness twice, believes the colt can carry his speed the distance of 9 1/2 furlongs. The pedigree certainly supports that belief. In addition to being the son of a Triple Crown winner, he is also out of a Galileo mare. The bloodlines scream distance, distance, distance. (And if he ever runs in a turf race, watch out.)

However on Saturday in the Preakness, Clever Again faces a completely different pace scenario than what he has been facing. In his two wins, he has been loose on the lead and set moderate fractions. Can he get to the lead again and set a moderate pace on Saturday with other speed horses -- Goal Oriented, American Promise and others -- in the gate? And if he doesn't, can he win without the lead, something he hasn't done yet?

If you believe the answer to those questions is yes, then the 5-1 odds at FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are fair because he's certainly fast, sharp, in form and improving at the right time.

Post draw analysis

Unlike in his last two races when he was gifted early leads, Clever Again figures to face more resistance getting to the front on Saturday, with Goal Oriented and others inside him. However, the outside No. 8 draw should benefit him greatly, allowing jockey Jose Ortiz to assess the speed horses to his inside and either send or sit appropriately.