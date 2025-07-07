The FIFA Club World Cup enters its final week with the semifinal round beginning on Tuesday, July 8 as Brazilian club Fluminense battle Chelsea. The second semifinal pits reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and five-time Club World Cup champions Real Madrid. Chelsea have also won a Club World Cup title, while Fluminense were runners-up in 2023 against Manchester City. PSG have not appeared in a Club World Cup competition prior to this year's event. Here's a look at each team's Club World Cup odds, along with anytime goalscorer props odds, ahead of both semifinals.

Club World Cup 2025 title odds (via DraftKings)

PSG +140

Real Madrid +175

Chelsea +275

Fluminense +1400

After winning a historic treble thanks to the club's first Champions League title, PSG are looking to add more hardware to the trophy cabinet. The French giants dispatched Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup quarterfinal despite going down to 10 men late in the contest. Desire Doue, the hero of the Champions League final, scored the opening goal and Ousmane Dembele added a late insurance strike to seal the 2-0 result. They'll be battling Real Madrid, who are five-time champions in this event and are coming off a La Liga crown. Los Blancos survived a wild quarterfinal matchup against Borussia Dortmund which featured three combined goals in stoppage time in the second half, along with a late red card for defensive center back Dean Huijsen. PSG are +135 favorites (wager $100 to win $135) to win the semifinal against Real Madrid in regular time, while the Spanish champions are +190 underdogs (wager $100 to win $190). A draw is priced at +265. PSG is the -140 favorite to advance out of the round.

Kylian Mbappe is the odds-on favorite to find a goal in this semifinal at +105, while teammate Gonzalo Garcia is +145. Garcia leads Real Madrid with four goals in the competition. Dembele is +150 to score, which is the best odds among PSG players. Doue and Bradley Barcola are both +190 to score. Achraf Hakimi, who has two goals and an assist for PSG in this competition, is +450 to score and +225 to score or assist.

Chelsea have benefitted from a relatively easy path through the knockout round, avoiding the heavyweights on the other of the bracket while upsets took care of Manchester City and Inter Milan on their side. The Blues needed an own goal to take out Palmeiras in the quarterfinals and now face another Brazilian club in the semifinal round in Fluminense. Hercules was the hero for Fluminense in the quarterfinal against Al-Hilal, scoring what would be the winning goal in the 70th minute. Chelsea are -145 favorites (wager $145 to win $100) to win in regular time while Fluminense are +425 (wager $100 to win $425) underdogs. A draw comes in at +275. Chelsea are huge -310 favorites to make the final.

Cole Palmer, who scored in the quarterfinal, is a +150 co-favorite with Joao Pedro to score in the semifinal. Nicolas Jackson is +160 while Pedro Neto, Chelsea's leading scorer in this tournament, is +320. Jhon Arias, who led Fluminense with seven goals in league play, is +450 to find the back of the net while Hercules is +750 to score.