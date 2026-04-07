When sports fans look back on the 2026 freshman class, it will be seen as one of the best ever. A.J. Dybansta, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer showed why they were all in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Boozer was named the National Player of the Year for leading Duke to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, becoming only the fifth freshman to win the honor. Keaton Wagler, the 150th ranked recruit, became the best player on Illinois' first Final Four team in 20 years. Koa Peat and Brayden Burries led Arizona to its first Final Four since 2001. Kingston Flemings shined for Houston and Darius Acuff Jr. had Arkansas believing it could make a run to Indianapolis. And no one will forget Brayon Mullins canning a logo triple in the final seconds of the Elite Eight to send UConn to its third Final Four in four seasons in one of the greatest college basketball games ever.

It's easy for Michigan guard Trey McKenney to get lost in the shuffle with all these great players. After all, he wasn't a high-profile starter on a Wolverines team fueled by transfers and veteran leadership. McKenney had his moments, scoring 13 of his 17 points against Alabama in the first half to keep Michigan from falling into a big hole against the Crimson Tide. He had 16 points in the blowout win over Arizona. And while he struggled with his shot against UConn in the title game, he drilled an important 3-pointer with just under two minutes left and sank some clutch free throws to seal the championship. Prior to hitting that triple, McKenney was 1-for-8 from the floor and had missed all three of his perimeter attempts. This was in addition to his rebounding and on-ball defense, which was key for Michigan to slow down UConn.

New users get a sign-up bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

"For us to be able to sacrifice something for ourselves...a lot of us could be somewhere else doing more than what we've done this season but I think it just shows this team is super selfless," McKenney told reporters after the game. "I've never been around such a talented group of guys that are willing to take a lesser role for somebody next to them."

Michigan, like many programs, will see some changes in the offseason. Five seniors will leave the program, while Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. will surely test the NBA draft waters while maintaining their eligibility. Johnson Jr. seems more likely to come back to Ann Arbor. Elliott Cadeau could also see what his stock looks like after winning Most Outstanding Player but he seems likely to return. McKenney and L.J. Cason should be back, and the Wolverines will be bringing in a recruiting class which features four top-100 players headlined by five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. That's why Michigan is priced at +1200 on DraftKings to win the 2027 national championship, only behind Duke at +800.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on college basketball futures, including the 2027 national championship winner.

If you're betting on college basketball, especially in the futures market, it's important to see which players are returning to their school. McKenney will be one of those guys for Michigan, and he's likely to be in a more prominent role. The guard's defensive chops are second to none and his aggression on offense will be something Michigan relies on as it tries to become just the second team to repeat as a national champion since the tournament expanded to 68 teams. Cason, who's injury recovery timeline is still to be determined, is another important returning player. If Cadeau and Johnson Jr. return, Michigan would have four key players from its 2026 championship team back in the fold to pair with a highly regarded recruiting class. If Mara decides to come back for another year, the Wolverines would likely become the favorites to win the 2027 national championship. And according to head coach Dusty May, the culture in Ann Arbor makes that possibility more real than some would expect.

"Michigan was a place, ultimately, with a changing landscape, that we could retain really good players even if wasn't going great for them," May said in his remarks after Monday's game. "It was gonna be hard to leave."

The realities of the transfer portal will set in over the next few weeks as players try to find better roles, bigger payouts and a chance to get to where Michigan is. The Wolverines are also likely to tap into the portal, especially if their NBA prospects do end up staying in the draft. But that approach worked out well for them in 2026 and they've got the added benefit of McKenney coming back. He wasn't the most high-profile freshman in a historically great 2026 class but he's the last one standing. And his Wolverines might not be done winning.