Two of the ACC's top teams will meet on Monday, Feb. 23 when the Louisville Cardinals visit the North Carolina Tar Heels. While both teams are looking up at Duke in the conference standings, they each have tournament aspirations and UNC already has a win over the Blue Devils this season. Louisville comes into this contest off a 17-point win over Georgia Tech, while North Carolina defeated Syracuse 77-64 with center Henri Veesaar scoring 19 points in his return to the floor.

We'll take a look at the best bets for Louisville vs. North Carolina on Monday using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Louisville vs. UNC picks for Monday, Feb. 23

UNC +2.5

After a massive win over Duke, the Tar Heels have shown inconsistencies in their last four games. They've dropped games to Miami and NC State while taking care of business against lesser foes Pittsburgh and Syracuse. Part of this can be attributed to Caleb Wilson and Veesaar being out, but now UNC has its big man back for this clash. Even though the Cardinals come into this game having won six of their last seven, the Tar Heels have not lost at home yet this season. UNC covers the spread in 53% of SportsLine model simulations.

UNC money line

The SportsLine model has UNC winning outright in 47% of simulations, which brings value at plus-money odds. As mentioned earlier, the Tar Heels have not lost at home yet this season and got a boost with Veesaar's return. Even though Louisville has two elite guards in Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell, UNC might have the overall talent edge. Throw in a raucous home crowd and you've got a good recipe for the underdog winning on Monday night.

Under 162.5

Louisville is 5-3 to the Over as the road team this season but actually trends to Unders overall. The Cardinals are 12-15 to the Over on the season. North Carolina is 5-10 to the Over as the home team this season and 11-16 to the Over as a whole. It's no surprise the model is backing the Under on Monday, which hits in 66.1% of simulations.